"I was close to getting suspended" - Caitlin Clark predicts her technical foul calls for next season after 3 ‘dumb’ techs last year

Caitlin Clark is eager to avoid getting technical fouls in the 2025 WNBA season. The Indiana Fever star is entering her second season as a pro with higher expectations after lighting up her way to the Rookie of the Year award.

Clark joined Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on their ESPN show to have a chat while watching the UConn Huskies vs. South Carolina Gamecocks championship game. One of the topics was her techs. Clark said she would get only two this upcoming season.

"Under," she said when asked if she would get over 4.5 technical fouls next season. "I already told Steph [White] two, max."

After being reminded that the 2025 season will have four more games to play, Clark recalled that she was almost suspended.

"I was close to getting suspended for our last game, and obviously every front office tries to get your technicals taken away, and they wouldn't take any of mine away.

"I got two for slapping the stanchion of the hoop, and I got another one for accidentally hitting someone in the eye. So half of them weren't even me getting to talk to the refs, which was dumb."

Caitlin Clark is one of those stars who doesn't hesitate to reach out to officials to get explanations, but half of her technicals weren't called for approaching them. Taking that into account, one supposes it'll be hard for Clark to get into trouble with referees.

Caitlin Clark makes her thoughts clear on Paige Bueckers

After Paige Bueckers won the national championship with the UConn Huskies, Caitlin Clark discussed what the guard will need to do to have an easier adjustment period to the WNBA.

“I think her poise," Clark said. "That's something you need coming into the W. It all hits you so fast. You’re moving to a new city. You’re trying to understand the new teammates. New coach."

Clark added that Bueckers also has a lot of eyes following her everywhere, but she's remained focused regardless of the external noise.

"While you’re trying to live up to all these expectations. I think that’s one of the greatest things about her game is just her poise and her maturity, and nothing ever seems to faze her. And she’s just always the same constant leader."

The Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers duels are expected to make numbers for the WNBA, and fans have already started to pick sides.

