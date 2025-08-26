“I cooked”: Caitlin Clark takes major pride as her Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage prophecy goes viral

Caitlin Clark took major pride in having predicted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage way before the couple announced their decision. On Tuesday, Swift and Kelce announced that they are taking the next step in their relationship with an Instagram post.In 2023, Clark was asked for her opinion on Swift and Kelce's relationship. She confidently told the reporter that the couple would get married. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow that her prediction has come true, the interview clip is going viral. On Tuesday, ESPN shared the video on its Instagram account, and the Fever star dropped in the post's comment section to express pride in her prediction.&quot;I cooked🔥happy for them 🩷&quot; she commented.Caitlin Clark expresses pride in predicting Swift-Kelce marriage. (Credits: @espnw/Instagram)Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made the same post on their Instagram accounts to announce their engagement. The post featured pictures of the moment Kelce asked Swift's hand in marriage.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨&quot; Kelce captioned the post.Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement post. (Credits: @killatrav/Instagram)In the pictures, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and the platinum artist are seen standing at a scenic altar decorated with flowers. Swift shows off her engagement ring in one of the pictures while Kelce holds her in his arms in another one.Caitlin Clark reacts to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement with iconic songCaitlin Clark has always been an expressive Taylor Swift fan. The Fever guard also attended the Kansas City Chiefs divisional playoff game with Swift in January 2025.The Fever guard had the perfect response to Swift and Kelce's big announcement. She shared their engagement post on her Instagram story and accompanied Swift's iconic love song, &quot;So High School,&quot; with it.Clark shares Kelce-Swift engagement post on her IG story. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)Caitlin Clark has been away from the basketball court for quite some time now. The Fever guard has been dealing with constant injuries, which have limited her to only 13 appearances this season.The Fever managed to survive without their star guard as they hold the seventh position in the standings with a 19-18 record. However, the Fever guard made headlines on Monday after she dropped a trailer revealing the logo for her highly anticipated signature sneaker line set to release in 2026.