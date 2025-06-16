"I’d shoot 130 easily" - Caitlin Clark quips about US Open golf tournament returning to infamous Oakmont course

After leading the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win against the defending champions, the NY Liberty on Saturday, Caitlin Clark let her inner golfer out. On Sunday, the Fever superstar made a witty remark about the US Open tournament returning to the infamous Oakmont course.

Ad

Clark expressed her thoughts on the pro golfing tournament returning to the oldest top-ranked golf course in the United States on X, formerly Twitter.

"Is Oakmont even fun to play? 😂😂 I’d shoot 130 easily 😂" Clark tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Fever star cracked a playful joke about scoring 130. On her Instagram account, Caitlin Clark shared a snap of a golf course and accompanied it with three heart-eye emojis.

Caitlin Clark shares a snap of a golf course on her IG story. (Credits: @caitlinclark22/Instagram)

The Fever guard has been known to love golf, as it was all she did during the offseason. Clark also participated in the Annika pro-am and played with Nelly Korda on the front nine and 10-time major champion Annika Sörenstam on the back.

Ad

Caitlin Clark made her return to the court on Saturday against the NY Liberty after missing five consecutive games due to a left quad strain. The Fever guard had suffered the injury during a 90-88 loss against the defending champions on May 24.

However, she exacted her revenge on the champs, scoring 32 points while shooting 11 of 20 from the field and 7 of 14 from deep, including a 3-pointer from the logo.

"One of the worst courses in the US": WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's Oakmont question

After Caitlin Clark asked her followers if the Oakmont course was even fun to play in, they flooded her post's comments section with their opinions on the U.S. Open being held there.

Ad

One fan classified the course as one of the worst in the States and not deserving of an Open.

"One of the worst courses in the US, shouldn't get another Open."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed similar sentiments in their comments.

"Absolutely not. You can simply just tell from the golfers body language they hate it," one fan said.

"Yes if you don’t like to have fun," another fan said.

"As long as your opponent shoots more than 130 it’s fun 😂" another fan said.

While most fans said that the course was not fun to play at, others had a contrasting opinion.

Ad

"I have a lot of fun playing it. You have to appreciate the beating that it puts on you when you miss. As an aside Gabby Marshall is out here watching the golf," one fan said.

"It’s not supposed to be fun for the U. S. OPEN. It should be the toughest test in golf," another fan said.

While there is no doubt that Clark loves golfing, fans who love watching her play might have to wait for the WNBA offseason to see their favorite guard pull out her clubs again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More