"I don't date entertainers" : Angel Reese makes her feelings known as she makes major 'only athlete' dating aspiration.

WNBA star Angel Reese would like to stick to dating athletes only for the common bond she shares with them. She opened up in the latest episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, with her guest, rapper-songwriter Lady London.

Through the course of their conversation, the two discussed the dating history of the recording artist, which included some individuals from the entertainment industry as well as athletes.

Reese shared that she has not dated anybody from the entertainment world, nor is she really into it, but asked for Lady London's advice on it just the same.

The Chicago Sky All-Star forward said:

"What's some advice that you would give me on dating in Hollywood, or dating in, like, the entertainment industry? I guess I don't date entertainers."

Lady London answered with a general dating advice, saying:

"In dating, I would say... um, damn! Pinpoint the worst thing about somebody and figure out whether you can live with it."

Check out that part of their conversation below, beginning at 24:30:

Angel Reese previously made it known her preference for dating athletes, as better they understand her demanding schedule and lifestyle as a professional basketball player.

Recently, she has kept her dating life private. However, she was in a public relationship with fellow basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher when she was still playing collegiate ball at LSU, which ended in March last year.

Angel Reese asks Shaquille O'Neal for dating tips

Dating athletes was also among the topics of conversation between Angel Reese and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, when the latter guested on her podcast back in October.

O'Neal, who Reese considers as a father figure, defended fellow athletes from the common misconception of being difficult to be with.

He said:

"I hate when they put us in that category. Like not all athletes are crazy."

She further asked if all athletes cheat, which the four-time NBA champion refused to categorially answer and instead asserted that talk of cheating is far more complex, saying:

"I'm not going to answer that. I mean, you have to... Listen, y'all are... Y'all women are making rules up as we go along..."

After basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher, Reese has kept her relationship private, choosing to spotlight instead what she does on the court.

The former LSU standout had an eventful WNBA rookie campaign last season, where she became a big piece for the Chicago Sky, averaging solid double-double numbers of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while being named as an All-Star.

Angel Reese is currently competing in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League, playing for Rose BC and continues to be a double-double machine with averages of 13.1 points and 12.1 rebounds. Her team has qualified for the playoffs and is shooting for a place in the final this weekend.

