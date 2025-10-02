"I definitely would": Aliyah Boston makes intentions clear on Fever retaining 2025 squad next season

Aliyah Boston shared a positive outlook on the Fever retaining the 2025 roster for the next WNBA season. Indiana had an incredible run this year as they managed to reach the postseason's semifinal without their key players and put up a tough fight against the Las Vegas Aces, led by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson.

Their season came to an end on Tuesday after Las Vegas defeated them in Game 5 of the series. The game was a classic, with both teams putting out their best and stretching the match to extra time. However, the Aces triumphed over their opponents in overtime and won with a 107-98 scoreline.

In Boston's exit interview on Thursday, a reporter asked her if she would want to compete with the same group of players for another season.

"Honestly, I definitely would," Boston said. "I think this group was just so special... It's really crazy, like I think how far we made it this season with so much that happened."

"I know our GM is going to do a great job going into this offseason. I am just excited to be a vocal point and just be able to communicate what I am thinking and what I feel, but honestly, I am excited for what's to come."

Aliyah Boston was a key player for the Fever going into the offseason, given that they had almost all of their guards sidelined with season-ending injuries. She was responsible for the team's main offensive output alongside Kelsey Mitchell. On Tuesday, Boston scored 11 points, collected 16 rebounds and dished out two assists.

Aliyah Boston reveals next goal following Fever's semifinal exit

The Indiana Fever's run this season was a resounding success as they overcame all odds to make a deep playoff run. Aliyah Boston played a crucial part in contributing to the success this season, and following their defeat on Tuesday, she attended the post-game conference where she revealed her new goal.

"A championship is always on my mind,” Boston said. “We got a taste of it, Game 5 of the semifinals, and now we want the real thing, and that's honestly gonna be our mindset coming in for next year." (Timestamp: 10:07)

Aliyah Boston played the best basketball of her career this season. She averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She recorded a new career high average in the points and assists department, and shot the ball at 53.8% from the field.

