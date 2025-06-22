"I didn’t play very well at Golden State" - Caitlin Clark admits frustration after struggling in Fever’s loss to Valkyries

Caitlin Clark reflected on her poor performance against the Golden State Valkyries. The Indiana Fever took on the Valkyries on Thursday, ending up with their sixth loss of the season. Golden State beat Clark and the Fever with an 88-77 finish.

Despite being the Fever's top star this season, Clark failed to deliver for her team. Caitlin acknowledged her lackluster performance and discussed how she plans on bouncing back.

"It's a 44-game season, I'm not going to play perfect for 44 games," Clark said. "I think that's where I really kind of sturggled last year at times. ... I didn’t play very well at Golden State, and to me, like, I wasn’t defeated after the game. Was I upset of the way my team performed? Absolutely. But, you know, that doesn’t define our season by any means.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Clark also mentioned how well she performed against the Connecticut Sun. While she shot the ball well, to her, it's all just statistics. Clark mentioned how performances are bound to change, and people shouldn't expect her to always be on top of her game.

Fever vs Valkyries recap: Caitlin Clark struggled to catch fire

It was disappointing game for Caitlin Clark.l against the Valkyries. Coming off a 20-point outing against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Clark couldn't follow up with an encore.

She put up 11 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal. While she significantly contributed to playmaking, it was her lack of scoring that became a detrimental factor in the Fever's loss.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever with a double-double performance with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Boston was the best player in the game despite losing to Golden State.

Two other Fever players were in double figures, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. Mitchell scored 16 points, while Howard added 13 points and five rebounds.

The Indiana Fever will play the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Caitlin Clark will have the opportunity to redeem herself against one of the greatest WNBA players in history, A'ja Wilson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More