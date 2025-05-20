"I didn’t have a problem with foul" - Sheryl Swoopes gets real on Caitlin Clark's flagrant on Angel Reese

On multiple occasions, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has gone viral for her Caitlin Clark takes. On Monday, Swoopes offered another CC-related insight that swiftly made the rounds on the internet.

In an appearance on "Gil's Arena," the four-time WNBA champion was asked to comment on the hard foul dealt by Clark to Angel Reese during the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever season opener. Swoopes went on to give a layered response:

"I don't have an issue with the foul," she said. "I thought it was a hard foul, I thought the refs got it right...my issue wasn't even the foul."

While Swoopes agreed that Clark's infraction was indeed a flagrant foul, she took issue with the Fever guard walking away after committing it. According to Swoopes, Clark should "stand in it" rather than remove herself from the situation. The four-time WNBA champion also took issue with Aliyah Boston trying to restrain Reese — according to Swoopes, players should grab their own teammates in those scenarios.

Of course, with the fiery personalities who frequently appear on this online show, it didn't take long for Swoopes' opinion to set off some disagreements. For one, "Gil's Arena" mainstay Kenyon Martin pointed out that the Fever players had no need to restrain Clark, since she walked away even as Reese flared up.

Later, Swoopes reiterated her assertion regarding the flagrant foul, saying that Clark wasn't going for the ball. Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young then pointed out that Clark was attempting to swipe down at the ball in that play.

Given Swoopes' track record of saying negative things about Clark, it's no surprise that she was asked to weigh in on the most recent chapter in the Clark-Reese narrative.

Sheryl Swoopes doubles down on Caitlin Clark take: "Had Angel done the exact same type of a foul..."

In the same "Gil's Arena" appearance, Swoopes offered a hypothetical scenario, implying that the narrative would be different had the roles been reversed.

"My thing is, had Angel or anyone else done the exact same type of a foul to Caitlin, the storyline's different," Swoopes said.

The two-time All-Defensive Team selection then brought up the popular opinion that multiple WNBA players were "trying to take Caitlin out" during her rookie season. Arenas pointed out that the optics of bigger players committing hard fouls on Clark has contributed to that perception.

