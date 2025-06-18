"I do": Caitlin Clark drops blunt comment on yelling at Sun bench after screaming photos dropped by Fever photographer

Tuesday's Commissioner’s Cup clash between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun was filled with drama, with Caitlin Clark at the center of attention. Throughout the game, Clark was being pestered, and even poked, by her opponents. Eventually, she clapped back late in the game with a bold taunt directed at the Sun’s bench.

Team photographer Bri Lewerke captured the moment on camera and shared a series of photos on Instagram.

“You like that?” Lewerke captioned her post.

“I do,” Clark cheekily replied.

The incident captured by the cameras occurred shortly after Clark drilled a contested 3-pointer midway into the final period. As she extended the Fever’s lead to 20 points, Clark stared down the Sun’s bench and shouted:

“You like that?”

The animated reaction was a direct response to the heated exchange that occurred in the third quarter. The Sun’s Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye during a defensive play. Clark confronted Sheldon, prompting the Sun's Marina Mabrey to shove Clark to the floor.

However, Clark got the last laugh. She finished with 20 points and six assists, leading the Fever to an 88-71 win and securing their spot in the Commissioner’s Cup final.

Caitlin Clark reacts to the aftermath of being shoved

Since joining the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has frequently found herself at the center of altercations. Despite often facing disrespect from some of her peers, when asked by a reporter whether she felt the need to defend herself, Clark said that her focus would remain on playing the game.

"No, I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here to play basketball, and that's my job," Clark said. "That's what I'm going to do. … I'm a passionate player, but at the end of the day, I'm here to play basketball. That's what it is. My game's going to talk, and that's all that really matters.

“I love this game, and I'm going to give it everything I have. I think that's what competitors do. You just step right back up to the challenge.”

Caitlin Clark will now divert her attention to the Fever’s upcoming slate of games, set to face the Golden State Valkyries, the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm in their three-game road trip.

