Marina Mabrey’s alleged courtside interaction goes viral after Caitlin Clark dust-up 

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey was involved in a dust-up with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark in their highly physical game on Tuesday in Indianapolis. She, however, was seemingly unconcerned about it in a video of her at courtside shrugging it off that went viral.

The incident happened midway in the third quarter, with host Indiana ahead 55-45. As Clark was dribbling around the defense at the top of the key, Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked her in the eye, which prompted an instant response from last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The two exchanged words and had a light-shoving bout before teammates got involved. Among them was Marina Mabrey, who came up and shoulder-checked Clark hard to the ground, which nearly caused a scuffle.

As the play was being reviewed, in a viral video shared on X/Twitter, Mabrey can be seen interacting with her teammates at the bench while doing the milly rock dance and apparently uttering:

"I don't give a f**k."

Mabrey was subsequently given a technical foul instead of being ejected over what happened. Clark and Connecticut veteran Tina Charles were also given technical fouls while Sheldon was assessed with a Flagrant-1 for her poke of Clark.

In the end, Clark and the Fever had the last laugh as they went on to win 88-71. Clark led the way with 20 points while going 4-for-6 from 3-point land. Kelsey Mitchell added 17, while Natasha Howard added 16 points.

Charles led the Sun with 20 points, while Mabrey had six points and eight rebounds.

The win also earned the Fever a spot in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final, where they will take on the Minnesota Lynx on July 1.

Marina Mabrey's technical foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded to Flagrant-2

According to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, the technical foul that Marina Mabrey received for shoulder-checking Caitlin Clark in their game on Tuesday was later upgraded to a Flagrant-2 by the WNBA:

Meanwhile, another player who meted a fine was Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her hard takedown of Jacy Sheldon late in the game.

Cunningham was handed a Flagrant-2 foul and ejected for wrapping her arms around Sheldon and pulling her to the ground as the Sun guard drove to the basket. The league also added a fine to Cunningham on top of the standard Flagrant-2 fine she received.

