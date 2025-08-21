"I enjoy you as a teammate and friend": Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston send wholesome message to $72,414 guard on special day

With Caitlin Clark missing a large portion of the season due to injury, Kelsey Mitchell has been tasked with leading the charge for the Indiana Fever. Aside from all the work she's been putting in on the court, the All-Star guard took the time to shine a light on one of her teammates on social media.

Last offseason, the Fever brought in an array of new faces in hopes of putting together a title contender. Among those acquired in free agency was former No. 3 pick Aari McDonald.

After being waived by the LA Sparks, McDonald signed a one-year deal with Indiana worth $72,414.

On Wednesday, McDonald celebrated her 27th birthday. Mitchell gave her a shoutout on Instagram, posting a pair of photos of the two of them on her story.

"MORE LIFE, 2. i enjoy you as a teammate and friend!" Mitchell wrote.

Kelsey Mitchell birthday post

Mitchell wasn't the only one to make a post for McDonald, as Aliyah Boston followed suit with a birthday message of her own.

"Birthdayyy babe," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston birthday post

In an expanded role with the Fever, McDonald is putting up some of the best numbers of her career. This season, she is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

Kelsey Mitchell earns Player of the Week honors amid impressive stretch run

Since being drafted second overall by the Fever in 2018, Kelsey Mitchell has blossomed into one of the WNBA's top offensive guards. In the midst of what could be a career year, she received a notable honor this week.

As mentioned previously, Clark being out has opened the door for Mitchell to be more of a focal point in the offense. This has yielded positive results, as she continues to shine for Indiana. Through 35 games, she is averaging a career-high 20.4 PPG to go along with 1.9 RPG and 3.4 APG.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced the latest recipients of Player of the Week. Mitchell ended up being chosen for the Eastern Conference alongside Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

WNBA Communications @WNBAComms Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson have been named the WNBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 11 of the 2025 season.

Mitchell has scored 20 or more points in three of her last four games, including a 38-point barrage against the Connecticut Sun. This set a new season-high for the Fever guard, which previously sat at 35.

With Indiana barely clinging on to a playoff spot, Mitchell is doing everything she can to help her team punch their ticket to the postseason.

