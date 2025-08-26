  • home icon
  • "I don't even have feet, and I'm ready cop some": Caitlin Clark signature product announcement gets iconic reaction from former Paralympic star

"I don't even have feet, and I'm ready cop some": Caitlin Clark signature product announcement gets iconic reaction from former Paralympic star

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:11 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark got a hilarious reaction from wheelchair tennis player Natália Mayara after the announcement of her new signature product. Nike and Clark announced on Monday the imminent arrival of the CC1. Clark was named the newest signature athlete of Nike, being the third WNBA player to get her own pair of signature shoes.

Many of Clark's close friends and fans showed lots of love to the Indiana Fever star. One of those supporters was Natalia Mayara, a former wheelchair tennis player. She made a hilarious comment on Clark's Instagram post.

"I don't have feet, and I'm ready to cop some," Mayara wrote.
While Mayara was joking around, Clark's impact on other female athletes outside the world of basketball was evident from her comment.

While Caitlin Clark's signature shoes are set to drop sometime in 2026, this technically isn't her first collaboration with Nike. In late June of 2025, Nike launched a brand new colorway for the Kobe 5 Protro, which was named after the Fever star. The pair of Kobes is colored after the Fever's traditional dark blue and orange away jersey.

Fans looking to purchase a pair of Clark's Kobe 5 can get it at any Nike retail store for $190. As for Clark's signature shoes, there is no exact date as of yet. We'll have to wait for any further announcements in the coming months.

Caitlin Clark opens up about her collaboration with Nike

There's no denying that Caitlin Clark has already established herself to be one of the brightest basketball stars in the world today. Because of this recognition, she immediately caught the attention of Nike, who have signature athletes like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, just to name a few.

Clark will soon be joining Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson as one of the only three WNBA signature athletes Nike has collaborated with. The Indiana Fever star seems excited for her upcoming product and is nothing but grateful for the opportunity to join other legendary signature athletes.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” says Caitlin. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

While many will have to patiently wait for the Caitlin Clark 1's release in 2026, fans can soon treat themselves to Clark's Nike apparel collection on September 1 in North America and October 1 around the globe.

