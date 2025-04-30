"I feel attacked" - 6-foot-7 Mercury center Kalani Brown reacts hilariously to Satou Sabally's dunk ambitions

Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown had a hilarious reaction to teammate Satou Sabally choosing to dunk over her if she could. The 6-foot-7 former Baylor standout wondered why while laughing it off.

Ad

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Mercury players were asked who they would posterize if they could dunk. Sabally went first and mentioned Brown, who was beside her and was left perplexed.

The two-time WNBA All-Star said:

"I am dunking on Kalani Brown. Gotta go for the biggest."

Ad

Trending

Brown wondered why she was chosen when Sabally could have picked a non-teammate. Sabally eventually reconsidered and chose former Mercury star, and now Atlanta Dream player, Brittney Griner.

The 6-foot-7 Phoenix center continued reacting in the comments section of the post, writing:

"I feel attacked 😩😂"

Kalani Brown reacts to teammate Satou Sabally's comment of dunking over her.

Sabally and Brown arrived in Phoenix from the Dallas Wings in the offseason. They were part of a complex 4-team trade that also included the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever.

Ad

The two will look to help the Mercury in their new era after losing Griner and Diana Taurasi (retired) following last season, where they finished with a 19-21 record.

Satou Sabally excited to get Phoenix Mercury journey going

Satou Sabally is excited to start playing for the Phoenix Mercury. She believes that she is in an ideal position where she can fit well.

Ad

The German-American forward spent her first five years in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings before being traded to 'The Valley' in the offseason.

During her formal introduction as a member of the Mercury back in February, Sabally shared her excitement of playing for a storied franchise and what her expectations are.

She said:

"I'm super happy, super humbled and grateful to be here, to finally be able to be a part of such a legendary organization."

Ad

She added:

"I had great conversation with coach [Nate Tibbetts] and throughout last year I could tell he really knows me. He knows how I play, how to set me up and he knows how to make me better."

Phoenix Mercury Introduce Satou Sabally - Source: Getty

In Dallas, which selected Sabally second overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft out of Oregon, she compiled career averages of 15.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 97 games.

She was a two-time WNBA All-Star while winning Most Improved Player and earning a spot in the All-WNBA First Team in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More