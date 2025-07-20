  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "I feel sorry for no one": Sophie Cunningham offers no sympathy over Caitlin Clark’s coaching gig

"I feel sorry for no one": Sophie Cunningham offers no sympathy over Caitlin Clark’s coaching gig

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 20, 2025 12:34 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
"I feel sorry for no one": Sophie Cunningham offers no sympathy over Caitlin Clark’s coaching gig (Credits: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham offered a blunt reaction as Caitlin Clark’s coaching move didn’t go as planned during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Clark drew up a play with the aim of getting an open look for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Ad

Her play worked quite well, with Ionescu getting an open look from beyond the arc. But the Liberty star missed her shot, prompting Caitlin Clark to boo her from the sidelines.

Sophie Cunningham came across a clip of this interaction and offered a candid response for the other stars, suggesting that this is what life is like for the Indiana Fever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I feel sorry for no one,” Cunningham wrote. “Welcome to our life every day.”
Sophie Cunningham&rsquo;s reaction to Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s coaching moves.
Sophie Cunningham’s reaction to Caitlin Clark’s coaching moves.

Clark has spent much of the 2025 season on the sidelines due to multiple injuries. She has missed 10 games for Indiana but showed up to support her team for each matchup. She has been involved in every huddle and has also been spotted delivering pep talks and drawing up plays.

Ad

She made 13 appearances, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Clark has hit somewhat of a sophomore slump, shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range.

The All-Star weekend could've potentially delayed Caitlin Clark's recovery

Caitlin Clark’s injury did not hold her back from enjoying the All-Star weekend as she was spotted at every event, spending time with the fans and her peers. As seen above, she was also quite active during the main event on Saturday.

Ad
Ad

The Fever star might've let the All-Star weekend’s packed schedule get in the way of her recovery. Speaking to reporters at the All-Star Game pregame conference, Clark said that she hasn't been getting round-the-clock treatment over the weekend:

“I'm not going to say I've just been getting round-the-clock treatment,” she said. “I've still been trying to enjoy this weekend and soak all this in. Once tomorrow comes around, I'll completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible.”

Clark did receive some treatment but will likely not be ready for the Fever's upcoming game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. This will mark the star guard's 11th absence of the 2025 WNBA season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications