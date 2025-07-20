"I feel sorry for no one": Sophie Cunningham offers no sympathy over Caitlin Clark’s coaching gig

Sophie Cunningham offered a blunt reaction as Caitlin Clark’s coaching move didn’t go as planned during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Clark drew up a play with the aim of getting an open look for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.Her play worked quite well, with Ionescu getting an open look from beyond the arc. But the Liberty star missed her shot, prompting Caitlin Clark to boo her from the sidelines.Sophie Cunningham came across a clip of this interaction and offered a candid response for the other stars, suggesting that this is what life is like for the Indiana Fever. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“I feel sorry for no one,” Cunningham wrote. “Welcome to our life every day.”Sophie Cunningham’s reaction to Caitlin Clark’s coaching moves.Clark has spent much of the 2025 season on the sidelines due to multiple injuries. She has missed 10 games for Indiana but showed up to support her team for each matchup. She has been involved in every huddle and has also been spotted delivering pep talks and drawing up plays.She made 13 appearances, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Clark has hit somewhat of a sophomore slump, shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range.The All-Star weekend could've potentially delayed Caitlin Clark's recoveryCaitlin Clark’s injury did not hold her back from enjoying the All-Star weekend as she was spotted at every event, spending time with the fans and her peers. As seen above, she was also quite active during the main event on Saturday.The Fever star might've let the All-Star weekend’s packed schedule get in the way of her recovery. Speaking to reporters at the All-Star Game pregame conference, Clark said that she hasn't been getting round-the-clock treatment over the weekend:“I'm not going to say I've just been getting round-the-clock treatment,” she said. “I've still been trying to enjoy this weekend and soak all this in. Once tomorrow comes around, I'll completely shift my focus to getting as healthy as possible.”Clark did receive some treatment but will likely not be ready for the Fever's upcoming game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. This will mark the star guard's 11th absence of the 2025 WNBA season.