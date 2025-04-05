"I get to pass it to Caitlin Clark": Kelsey Mitchell aims to "soak up" wisdom from DeWanna Bonner while referencing Diana Taurasi's greatness

Ahead of the 2025 season, Kelsey Mitchell revealed how she feels about sharing the court with six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner and her intentions to pass on the wisdom gained to teammate Caitlin Clark. She sat down in a recent interview with Just Women's Sports while attending the Final Four college basketball games in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

When the veteran guard was asked which player she is excited about playing with next season, she said (43:38):

"I would have to say DeWanna Bonner from a legend. Like, it's just like I've never. She's won so much with DT [Diana Taurasi]; she's one of the ones that not a lot of people I think talk about as far as winning is concerned.

Ad

Trending

"As far as like seeing it all and doing it with some of the best. And so she played with BG [Brittney Griner], and she watched DT, you know, break records and be the best guard I've ever seen."

Kelsey Mitchell told show host Kelley O'Hara that she eventually intends to pass on any knowledge she would learn from Bonner to Caitlin Clark.

Ad

"So I get to learn and soak up a lot of knowledge, and then I get to pass to Caitlyn. So it's good, I love that."

Ad

DeWanna Bonner signed a one-year deal as a free agent in February to join the Indiana Fever ahead of next season. She brings with her a wealth of professional experience spanning over 15 years and championship knowledge, having won two WNBA titles.

Heading into her second season in pro basketball, Clark will indeed benefit from having experienced stars like Bonner alongside her on the court. Especially as the latter shared the court with 10-time WNBA All-Star and legend Diana Taurasi for a decade at the Phoenix Mercury.

Ad

Widely considered the greatest women's basketball player of all time, Taurasi retired at the end of last season.

Kelsey Mitchell speaks out about her experience with Caitlin Clark fans

It's no secret that Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark have formed a good relationship on and off the court. With the duo looking to build on their momentum from last season, Mitchell opened up recently on PlayersTV about her experience with fans of the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Ad

"I think that experiencing it, I love Caitlin Clark fans", she said. "But Caitlin Clark’s fans are different. They are very passionate people, and like, they gone ride or die. Let’s just say CC I’m happy, I’m on the right end of it."

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever will field a team of experienced veterans and young talent next season as they look to put up a strong challenge in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More