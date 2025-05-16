"I got more championships than anybody" - Cynthia Cooper recalls Michael Jordan-LeBron James photo shoot & hilarious memory from iconic snap

Four-time WNBA champion Cynthia Cooper is one of the best the game of basketball has seen. She recalled a memorable occasion when she was in the company of greatness.

On the All The Smoke podcast on Thursday, the -62-year-old Cooper relieved the time when she had an iconic photo with top NBA stars and her hilarious reaction to it.

It took place during a Nike event on the occasion of co-founder Phil Knight's retirement. Cooper was asked to have a group photo with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Moses Malone and Carmelo Anthony.

Asked by hosts Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes to describe what took place in the photo, Cooper shared:

"That's (picture) greatness. I would say greatness. ... We just kind of got together for the picture. And look at all the greatness in that picture. When they posted that picture, everybody's like 'Who's the girl?' (I was like). Besides Michael Jordan, I got more championships than anybody (at the point). That's who the girl is."

Check out what she had to say below (beginning at 44:15):

Cynthia Cooper was a part of the first dynasty in the WNBA with the now-defunct Houston Comets. Together with Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson, they won the first four league titles from 1997 to 2000.

She was a two-time WNBA MVP, four-time Finals MVP and a three-time scoring champion. Her No. 14 jersey was retired by the Comets and was enshrined to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Cynthia Cooper loves the current state of the WNBA

On the aforementioned podcast, Cynthia Cooper also spoke about the resurgence the WNBA is experiencing, highlighting how she's loving it.

She shared her thoughts on what's going right for the WNBA after its struggles in seasons past. The WNBA legend attributed the success to the new-generation players as well as the talent level now in the league:

"I love it. I love the current state of the WNBA. And what I love about it is this past rookie class, they were the first to really bridge the gap between the NCAA fans and WNBA fans. They brought their fans with them. Before there was a disconnect ... It brought viewership, sponsorship, money, more money, and I love it.

Cynthia Cooper added:

"And another thing I'm impressed with, is the talent. Because girls have an opportunity to play in the WNBA, they are preparing sooner. They enter the WNBA more complete, with more balance in their game."

The 29th season of the WNBA tips off on May 16, with the regular season running until Sept. 1.

