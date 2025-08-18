"I cannot handle that. Cannot": Fever fans left emotional after Aliyah Boston recreates heartfelt pre-game routine with Caitlin Clark in her absence

Caitlin Clark could not sit in her customary place on the bench beside Aliyah Boston on the Indiana Fever bench on Sunday. Clark did not travel with her teammates to Connecticut as she ramps up a return. Without the All-Star point guard, Boston recreated a pre-game routine with a make-believe Clark while another teammate, Natasha Howard, silently looked on.Fans reacted to the scene on the Fever sideline:&quot;I cannot handle that. Cannot&quot;Author, K.E. Ganshert @KEganshertLINKI cannot handle that. Cannot. 😭😭😭😭One fan said:paige @paig3islandLINKomg I’m so emoAnother fan added:dpbrown1953 @dpbrown1953LINKBrought tears to my eyes!One more fan continued:Jon Cone @JonConeLINKAliyah Boston has a heart that is vast! This is deeply touching.One fan reacted:fangirljourney @1fangirljourneyLINKAnd look at Tash.. 🥺 She's patiently waiting for AB to finish her and CC's ritual..While it is not rare for injured star players not to travel with their team, Caitlin Clark has been a regular in Fever road games. Sunday’s game was the first time since she suffered a groin injury that she did not sit on the bench to cheer for her teammates. Clark’s absence was conspicuous, but it did not stop Boston from doing her usual pre-game ritual with her good friend.The injury-riddled Fever had a sluggish start to the game minus multiple key players. They trailed 48-29 heading into the second half. An injury to Sophie Cunningham in the second quarter made the situation worse.Behind Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull, the Fever rallied to force overtime. Boston’s 14-footer with 21.8 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 84-84. Sun guard Marina Mabrey’s missed layup extended the game for five more minutes.Mitchell scored 10 of her career-high 38 points in overtime. Hull drained a corner 3-pointer to seal the game. Without Caitlin Clark, the Fever showed resilience and grit to end a two-game losing skid.Aliyah Boston breaks Caitlin Clark’s Fever record of most double-doubles in a seasonAliyah Boston filled up the stat sheet against the Connecticut Sun to help Kelsey Mitchell carry the Indiana Fever. Boston tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. The double-double was the 15th this season for the All-Star forward, breaking the mark she previously shared with Caitlin Clark.Clark could soon reclaim that spot once she returns, but for now, Boston holds pole position. The 15th double-double also improved Boston’s average to 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. She has proven to be a versatile pillar of strength while the team waits for the return of its franchise point guard.After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White emotionally praised her team’s resilience and never-say-die attitude. She highlighted Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and the underrated contributions of backup forward Brianna Turner.