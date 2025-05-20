"I hate all of you" - Bomani Jones draws Victor Wembanyama–Chet Holmgren parallel while slamming Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese 'beef' coverage

The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese altercation from the 2025 WNBA season opener has caused a massive debate across the basketball community. Bomani Jones joined the discussion, offering a fresh perspective on this rivalry, dismissing the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird comparisons. Instead, Jones presented a similarity to the Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren rivalry.

Ad

The analyst first used his “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast to express frustration with the way fan narratives often spiral out of control, especially when it comes to Clark and Reese.

“It makes me want to drown myself. I hate all of you, every single one of you," Jones said (timestampt 4:10 onwards). "Whatever side you happen to be on, I can't stand you. The biggest reason I can't stand online WNBA discourse, it's hardly ever about basketball.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jones highlighted that the Clark-Reese incident was less about rivalry in the traditional sense and more about personal animosity between two competitive players. He then likened their rivalry to that of Wembanyama and Holmgren, who also shared a mutual dislike.

“It was a basketball tussle between two people that I don't think like each other,” Jones spoke about the Clark-Reese situation. “Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, they do not like each other. Everybody knows that.”

Ad

No matter what fans or analysts say, the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set to dominate the WNBA for years to come. There are four more matchups scheduled between the two in this regular season alone.

Caitlin Clark claims flagrant foul on Angel Reese was not malicious

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were involved in a minor scuffle during the season opener on Saturday. The Indiana Fever star committed a hard take foul, preventing Reese from getting a wide-open look at the rim. Reese was frustrated at the move, cussing while instantly charging towards the guard.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Clark cleared the air by saying she did not mean to cause Reese any harm.

“It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line,” Clark explained herself. “I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Reese supported the officials’ decision to classify the foul as a flagrant 1.

“Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on,” Reese said.

Given their history and growing rivalry, it’s clear that every moment between Caitlin Clark and Reese will continue to draw extra attention in their coming matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More