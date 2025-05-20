  • home icon
  WNBA

"I hate all of you" - Bomani Jones draws Victor Wembanyama–Chet Holmgren parallel while slamming Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese 'beef' coverage

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 20, 2025 10:52 GMT
WNBA: MAY 17 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
WNBA: MAY 17 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese altercation from the 2025 WNBA season opener has caused a massive debate across the basketball community. Bomani Jones joined the discussion, offering a fresh perspective on this rivalry, dismissing the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird comparisons. Instead, Jones presented a similarity to the Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren rivalry.

The analyst first used his “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast to express frustration with the way fan narratives often spiral out of control, especially when it comes to Clark and Reese.

“It makes me want to drown myself. I hate all of you, every single one of you," Jones said (timestampt 4:10 onwards). "Whatever side you happen to be on, I can't stand you. The biggest reason I can't stand online WNBA discourse, it's hardly ever about basketball.”
Jones highlighted that the Clark-Reese incident was less about rivalry in the traditional sense and more about personal animosity between two competitive players. He then likened their rivalry to that of Wembanyama and Holmgren, who also shared a mutual dislike.

“It was a basketball tussle between two people that I don't think like each other,” Jones spoke about the Clark-Reese situation. “Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, they do not like each other. Everybody knows that.”
No matter what fans or analysts say, the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set to dominate the WNBA for years to come. There are four more matchups scheduled between the two in this regular season alone.

Caitlin Clark claims flagrant foul on Angel Reese was not malicious

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were involved in a minor scuffle during the season opener on Saturday. The Indiana Fever star committed a hard take foul, preventing Reese from getting a wide-open look at the rim. Reese was frustrated at the move, cussing while instantly charging towards the guard.

However, Clark cleared the air by saying she did not mean to cause Reese any harm.

“It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line,” Clark explained herself. “I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”
Meanwhile, Reese supported the officials’ decision to classify the foul as a flagrant 1.

“Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on,” Reese said.

Given their history and growing rivalry, it’s clear that every moment between Caitlin Clark and Reese will continue to draw extra attention in their coming matchups.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
