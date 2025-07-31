"I don't hear anything": Stephanie White takes diplomatic stance on Fever's hostile reception for DeWanna Bonner

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White maintained a diplomatic stance on fans booing DeWanna Bonner in her first game back at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Bonner played for the Fever in nine games this season before she asked to leave the team. The former WNBA champion returned to the Phoenix Mercury after six years, where she reunited with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas.
As expected, the Fever fan base booed Bonner upon her introduction off the bench. It was one of the most talked-about situations after the game. White addressed the back-and-forth in her post-game media session, saying:
"Yeah, I mean, I don't know anything about the reception. You know, I don't hear anything once I'm out on the floor."
White made sure she gave Bonner her flowers because of their past relationship, which remains intact despite the veteran leaving Indiana.
"Weird seeing her on the other side," White added. "But at the end of the day, basketball is basketball and relationships are relationships. And DB is one of my all-time favorites. ... I care about DB as a person."
Stephanie White also addressed the DeWanna Bonner situation on Tuesday. The Fever coach was happy that Bonner found a team she wanted to be in with the Mercury.
DeWanna Bonner ineffective in first game back against Indiana Fever
DeWanna Bonner couldn't silence the Fever fans on Wednesday. The veteran played 21 minutes off the bench, but couldn't score more than four points. She was 1 of 4 from the field. Bonner only had one rebound alongside her four-point total. The Mercury started hot with a 10-point lead after the first quarter.
However, the Fever stormed back in the second, taking a five-point lead at halftime. The final two quarters were almost neck-and-neck, but Indiana marginally stayed ahead despite Caitlin Clark's absence.
Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald helped the Fever overcome Alyssa Thomas' 32-point and Kahlea Copper's 22-point games. Boston tallied 22 and grabbed 12 rebounds, while McDonald had 27 with four assists and two steals.
The Fever improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break, going three games over .500. On the other hand, the Mercury's slump continued with four losses in five games.