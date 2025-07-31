"I don't hear anything": Stephanie White takes diplomatic stance on Fever's hostile reception for DeWanna Bonner

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White maintained a diplomatic stance on fans booing DeWanna Bonner in her first game back at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Bonner played for the Fever in nine games this season before she asked to leave the team. The former WNBA champion returned to the Phoenix Mercury after six years, where she reunited with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas.

Ad

As expected, the Fever fan base booed Bonner upon her introduction off the bench. It was one of the most talked-about situations after the game. White addressed the back-and-forth in her post-game media session, saying:

"Yeah, I mean, I don't know anything about the reception. You know, I don't hear anything once I'm out on the floor."

White made sure she gave Bonner her flowers because of their past relationship, which remains intact despite the veteran leaving Indiana.

Ad

Trending

"Weird seeing her on the other side," White added. "But at the end of the day, basketball is basketball and relationships are relationships. And DB is one of my all-time favorites. ... I care about DB as a person."

Ad

Stephanie White also addressed the DeWanna Bonner situation on Tuesday. The Fever coach was happy that Bonner found a team she wanted to be in with the Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner ineffective in first game back against Indiana Fever

DeWanna Bonner couldn't silence the Fever fans on Wednesday. The veteran played 21 minutes off the bench, but couldn't score more than four points. She was 1 of 4 from the field. Bonner only had one rebound alongside her four-point total. The Mercury started hot with a 10-point lead after the first quarter.

Ad

However, the Fever stormed back in the second, taking a five-point lead at halftime. The final two quarters were almost neck-and-neck, but Indiana marginally stayed ahead despite Caitlin Clark's absence.

Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald helped the Fever overcome Alyssa Thomas' 32-point and Kahlea Copper's 22-point games. Boston tallied 22 and grabbed 12 rebounds, while McDonald had 27 with four assists and two steals.

The Fever improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break, going three games over .500. On the other hand, the Mercury's slump continued with four losses in five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More