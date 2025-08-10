  • home icon
  • "I was just broken-hearted for them" - Stephanie White reveals adjustments on Fever while addressing point guard void in Indiana after brutal injuries

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 10, 2025 00:48 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
Stephanie White reveals adjustments on Fever while addressing point guard void in Indiana after brutal injuries (Image source: Imagn)

Stephanie White shared her thoughts about the season-ending injuries to guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. The Indiana Fever coach also mentioned how her team will adjust with just nine available players for Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a press conference before Saturday's game, White was asked about Colson and McDonald's setbacks. Both guards suffered their injuries during Thursday's 95-60 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

"First and foremost, (I was) just broken-hearted for them," White said. "They're two really good people, who you hate to see this happen to. They’re an integral part of what we’ve been doing, and so I hate it for them. Unfortunately, it's part of the deal, and we've got to roll with it.
"We've got players in the locker room who believe in one another. Players in the locker room who's competitive when they get out. We've got versatility and it's gonna have to be on full display. So I think, now it's about playing to honor them and playing for them."
Colson was diagnosed with a torn left ACL following an awkward landing during the first quarter of Thursday's game. Colson signed with the Fever this offseason to be the primary backup of Caitlin Clark at the point.

Meanwhile, McDonald was assessed with a broken bone in her foot. She left the game during the fourth quarter while limping. Indiana signed McDonald to a standard rest-of-season deal after signing her to a seven-day hardship contract earlier this season.

Stephanie White says Fever will play point guard 'by committe'

With Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald being injured in the same game, the Indiana Fever were barred from signing another player to a hardship contract.

Before Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky, Stephanie White was asked about how the Indiana Fever intends to play without a healthy point guard on the roster. White said that Sophie Cunningham, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will pick up responsibilities at point guard.

"We'll have to do it by committee, certainly," White said. "We've been utilizing (Aliyah Boston) to initiate offense throughout the course of the season, so we'll use her, continue to use her. Sophie, at times around the season, particularly early, ran some at the point for us as well, so we'll utilize her. And Kelsey can initiate offense, too.
"So I think the most important thing is that we're gonna be able to do every play in our arsenal. Want to play a big lineup. We'll have to simplify but we've got players capable of getting us into offense so we'll utilize them in such a way. ... We'll do what we've been doing throughout the course of the year, multiple people bringing up the floor and initiate offense."
While the WNBA requires teams to have 10 eligible players in each game, a stipulation in the league rules says that both Colson and McDonald must first miss a game before the Fever can sign a hardship player.

Indy Star's Chloe Peterson reported that Stephanie White and Co. plan to sign a player before Tuesday's game against the Dallas Wings.

