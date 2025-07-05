“I just can’t with you”: Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark & more react to Fever teammate’s snippets from major triumph

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and more reacted to Sydney Colson’s Instagram post on Friday. Colson shared snippets from the Fever’s celebration following their win over the Minnesota Lynx in the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup Final on Tuesday.

Indiana defeated Napheesa Collier and Co. 74-59, despite being without Caitlin Clark, who was out with a groin injury. The Fever dominated the Lynx as Natasha Howard posted a game-high 16 points, shooting 4-for-10. She also had 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Colson posted pictures and videos from the night, drawing reactions from many of her Fever teammates.

“Typeeeeeee,” wrote Caitlin Clark.

“Hell yeahhhh vibes are high 🔥🔥,” wrote Aliyah Boston.

“I just can’t with you,” wrote Sophie Cunningham.

“For peace baby ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼,” wrote Lexie Hull.

“Hey, I’m so happy for you 🔥🫶🏽,” wrote Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark.

WNBA stars’ comments on Sydney Colson’s Instagram post

The Fever played a tight defensive game, holding Minnesota Lynx to 34.9% shooting from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range. Collier was held to 12 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Courtney Williams finished her night with 11 points, shooting 4-for-14. Kalya McBride, who is averaging 15.4 ppg, was held to seven points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Indiana Fever went 5-2 without Caitlin Clark in June

This has been a difficult season for Caitlin Clark as she has struggled with injuries, making nine appearances. However, the Indiana Fever have slowly figured out how to operate when their star guard is out, going 5-2 without Clark in June.

During that stretch, the Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces. Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston have stepped up in Clark’s absence.

The Iowa alum has missed the last four games, but Indiana has done well, winning three. Here’s a closer look at Mitchell, Howard and Boston’s stats per game over that stretch:

Kelsey Mitchell: 22.3 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds

22.3 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds Natasha Howard: 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists

13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists Aliyah Boston: 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists

Indiana (9-8) is seventh in the league, trailing the Valkyries (9-7) in sixth by half a game. The team will return to the court on Saturday to face the LA Sparks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark has been ruled out for Saturday’s game marking her 10th absence of the 2025 season.

