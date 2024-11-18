"I just fell to my knees" - Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers draft potential with #1 pick in 2025 WNBA Draft

Arike Ogunbowale was ecstatic after learning that her team would likely get Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Wings held the second-highest odds of winning this selection (22.7%), the same as the Chicago Sky, but as part of their deal for Marina Mabrey, the Wings had the right to swap picks with Chicago this season.

After the draft lottery results were out and the Wings secured the selection on Sunday, many people reacted, including Ogunbowale. The guard didn't hide her excitement with the prospect of sharing touches with Bueckers, considered the favorite for the No. 1 pick in 2025.

"I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD! 😭😭😭," Ogunbowale tweeted Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Wings finished the 2024 WNBA season with the second-worst record in the league (9-31), only surpassed by the LA Sparks (8-32). They had an intriguing squad, led by Ogunbowale and showed only a glimpse of their brilliance while Satou Sabally was out with an injury.

Paige Bueckers is playing her senior season with UConn and has already helped the team and coach Geno Auriemma match a historical record with the most career wins in women's college basketball.

Auriemma, who's in his 40th season with Connecticut, secured the 1,216th victory of his coaching career with a 69-58 win over UNC. Bueckers contributed 29 points to the team's third win of the season.

Paige Bueckers praises Geno Auriemma after remarkable milestone

After securing that win, Bueckers showered her coach with praise and explained how much it means for her and her teammates to represent UConn and Auriemma.

"We really play to make him happy, so to be a part of this — he's breaking records left and right, and it's the reason why we came to UConn to play under him," Bueckers said postgame. "It's been a dream come true, and we're super proud of him.

"I know he doesn't talk about himself too much, so to be a part of this is amazing. It speaks to the longevity of what he's built here at UConn — the history, the players, the success, the national championships. It means everything to play for UConn and play for him."

While she's trying to lead her team to the national championship, fans are already picturing how dominant she'll be in the W. Paige Bueckers will join a league with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, to name a few, and the expectations are already high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback