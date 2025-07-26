"I just know this is gonna be my favorite podcast": Sophie Cunningham can't hide her true feelings as $90,000 teammate makes major off-the-court move

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has become one of the most popular players on social media. She commented on teammate Sydney Colson’s post about an upcoming episode of her new podcast “Unsupervised.”Cunningham, like other fans in the comment section, was excited about the podcast.“hahaha I just know this is gonna be my fav podcast,” the Fever guard wrote.Sophie Cunningham’s comment on Sydney Colson’s podcast/Instagram @unsupervisedsydtpColson, who signed a one-year $90,000 contract with the Fever, made a major off-court move. Her podcast, alongside Theresa “TP” Plaisance, premiered on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCunningham previously got a social media boost for defending teammate Caitlin Clark. It occurred during a game against the Connecticut Sun and she earned the nickname “Enforcer” from Fever fans.Following the altercation, her social media account grew. She gained approximately 700,000 followers on TikTok and 244,000 on Instagram in just a few days, pushing her TikTok total past the 1 million mark.Sophie Cunningham fined for controversial social media postSophie Cunningham has been fined $500 by the WNBA after being found guilty of violating league policy regarding public comments on officiating.Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark who is out with injury high fives guard Sophie Cunningham - Source: GettyOn July 18, Cunningham posted an 11‑second TikTok video, where, she lip‑synced lyrics from Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Manchild,” mouthing the words:“Stupid. Or is it slow? Maybe, it’s useless, the video carried the caption “@ some refs.”She responded to the fine on X on Thursday:“I got fined $500 for this TikTok. idk why this is funny to me… like ok, you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now”The fine came amid growing discontent over officiating consistency in the 2025 WNBA season. Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum and teammate Caitlin Clark have also publicly criticized referees. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged player concerns and confirmed the league is reviewing officiating standards for greater consistency.