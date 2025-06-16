"I just want to be unstoppable": Angel Reese doesn't mince words as she puts WNBA on notice with fierce message

Angel Reese made a bold statement after leading the Chicago Sky to a 78-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun, snapping their three-game losing streak. The former LSU star was ecstatic after recording the first triple-double of her WNBA career.

Reflecting on her breakout performance, Reese didn’t hold back as she expressed her desire to elevate her game to an entirely new level. She declared her ambition to become an "unstoppable" force in the league and emphasized her goal of evolving into a versatile, all-around threat, one that’s nearly impossible for opponents to contain.

"I just want to be unstoppable," Reese told reporters. "I want to get to a point where it’s hard to guard because they have to guard the pass, they have to guard the shot. I think some of the best players in the world, if their shot is not falling, they find other ways to get the team together and stay involved."

Angel Reese has already proven to be a dominant force in one key area of the game which is rebounding. She’s unmatched on the glass, having led the league with 13.1 rebounds per game during her rookie season. This year, she continues to excel, averaging an impressive 11.9 boards per game.

However, while Reese has established herself as an elite rebounder, there's still room for growth in other facets of her game, particularly shot-making and playmaking. Her shooting efficiency remains a work in progress, but she’s shown notable improvement as a facilitator. She’s averaging 3.5 assists per game this season, up from just 1.9 a year ago.

Angel Reese is working hard to become an elite passer

In addition to expressing her ambition to become an unstoppable force on the court, Angel Reese also opened up about her commitment to improving her playmaking abilities. The rising superstar knows that growth takes time and has embraced the journey, showing a willingness to be patient and put in the work required to reach the level she aspires to.

"I’ve kind of been a passer all my career. I came out of high school as the No. 1 wing, and I’m trying to get back to that. Trying to get back to being super versatile," Reese continued. "I’m still figuring it out, but I have patience. Obviously, it came up big (against the Sun)."

Meanwhile, Reese dropped a stat line of 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two assists against the Sun. Her performance translated into a win for the Sky, who improved to 3-7 record on the season.

