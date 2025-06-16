Jason Whitlock changes tone after Angel Reese silences doubters with triple-double masterclass: "Played a smart game today"

Jason Whitlock, long known as one of Angel Reese’s harshest critics since her selection by the Chicago Sky, took a noticeably different tone on Sunday. The veteran analyst offered rare praise for the star forward after she delivered the first triple-double of her WNBA career.

Reese played a pivotal role in ending the Sky’s three-game skid, leading Chicago to a 78-66 road win over the Connecticut Sun. Whitlock didn’t hold back in acknowledging her standout performance, commending the former LSU star for her all-around impact and, notably, for playing within the flow of the game without forcing shots.

"Angel Reese played a smart game today," Whitlock tweeted. "Facilitated far more than look for her shot. Progress. She competes."

Angel Reese wasn’t particularly efficient from the field, converting just two of her seven shot attempts, but she showed great discipline by not forcing her offense. She made all seven of her free throws, finishing with 11 points.

While rebounding remains her strongest suit, arguably the best in the league, Reese demonstrated significant growth in other areas of her game on Sunday. The Sky forward tallied an impressive all-around stat line with 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks, all while committing just two turnovers.

Jason Whitlock blasts Angel Reese for "mebounds" video

Just hours before commending Angel Reese for her stellar performance on Sunday, Jason Whitlock took another jab at the Chicago Sky forward. The veteran analyst mocked Reese for how she responded to the “mebounds” criticism from fans, referencing a bold video she posted on social media to address the chatter.

"Stage 2 Britney Spears….. This is a cry for help. Someone who cares about her should get her off social media," Whitlock tweeted.

Meanwhile, Whitlock has been an outspoken supporter of Caitlin Clark and has repeatedly taken aim at Reese over the past year. The veteran analyst has previously accused Reese of harboring resentment toward Clark and even went as far as predicting that the star forward might quit on Chicago due to the team’s continued struggles to secure wins.

