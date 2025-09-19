  • home icon
  • "I keep the motherf***ing receipts": Angel Reese flexes on haters after signature shoe sells out in 5 hours

"I keep the motherf***ing receipts": Angel Reese flexes on haters after signature shoe sells out in 5 hours

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 19, 2025 22:15 GMT
Angel Reese flexes on haters after signature shoe sells out in 5 hours.

Angel Reese took the next big step on her route to becoming a superstar. The Chicago Sky star has emerged as the new dominant force in the basketball sneaker market, as her signature Reebok shoe line sold out in just five hours.

Last month, it was revealed that Reese's signature sneaker line will release earlier than expected. Reebok released the AR 1s on Thursday, and they flew off the shelves in just a few hours.

Following the success of her sneakers, Reese talked about the product's success in her Instagram live on Friday. The Sky forward clapped back at the fans who had doubted her and raised fingers at her signature line.

"I keep the moth*******ing receipts," Reeese said on her livestream. "Everything's sold out, nice. ... All of them within five hours. I am so grateful, so blessed, honored, truthful, graceful and glad. This is the first time that I am happy about an accomplishment because we worked our a** off for this."
also-read-trending Trending
During her livestream, Reese revealed that the AR 1s' "Mebound" colorway was one of the first shoes to sell out.

Angel Reese tears up after her signature shoes sell out on release

Angel Reese is one of the biggest stars in women's basketball right now, and she proved herself yet again after her signature shoes sold out. The Sky star's popularity played a big part in her signature collection's success.

A report from Sports Illustrated said that Reebok's website crashed due to heavy traffic after they dropped the AR 1s on the platform. Following the overwhelming response from her fans, Reese shared her first thoughts on her product's success in an X post.

"I’m in full tears right now🥺 Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk—but guess what? They all sold out! I’m sooooo THANKFUL & beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support. REEBOK IS BACK! 🤍👟," she wrote on Thursday.
The post featured a promotional video for the new AR 1 sneakers. The clip covered Angel Reese's basketball journey, from her high school, Saint Frances Academy, to the Chicago Sky. It also featured short clips of the two-time WNBA All-Star striking poses in a promotional shoot.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
