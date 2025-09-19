  • home icon
Angel Reese reveals 'first conversation' with Shaquille O'Neal that led to groundbreaking Reebok deal

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 16:24 GMT
In 2023, when Angel Reese signed with Reebok, the Chicago Sky star's decision was unconventional on many levels. The company had lost its grip on basketball and didn't have many representatives. Despite having offers from other brands, Reese signed with Reebok.

Reese signed with the brand because she wanted to represent women and wanted to have her say in creating basketball shoes. During her appearance on "The Youngins Sports" podcast, Reese revealed her first conversation with the President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O'Neal.

Angel Reese said that she was initially skeptical about having her signature shoe because not even the best players in the league, like Sabrina Ionescu, had their shoes. She also added that she was, however, curious about the pitch because so many other brands were also approaching her.

"Yeah, actually October was the first time that like I sat down and talked with him," Reese said. "He asked me before then like would I would be interested in Reebok and I was like I don't know like I never thought about signing with a shoe brand because I...didn't think that was like a thing like...I don't know if Sabrina had her shoe yet.
Reese added that she already knew about Reebok's legacy with Shaq and Allen Iverson, and she was curious to hear from them because of the creative control.

"But when he spoke to me and he spoke about like me being able to bring Reebok back...like me being able to have my own creative control and being able to have my hands on everything was something that I really wanted to do and I was like, "All right, like let's do it. Like let's talk." And everything went great."
For Angel Reese, it was also her close relationship with Shaq that was crucial in deciding to sign with the brand.

"Like Shaq has been...family to me. He's done a lot a lot of great things for me um on and off the court and if I ever need him, like I can always call." [Timestamp 10:52]
Angel Reese reacts to sold-out debut for AR1

On Thursday, Reebok officially released Angel Reese's Reebok AR1. She became one of the few players to have her signature shoe. Reese's debut signature shoe, which was released in three colorways, went out of stock within minutes of the release.

Reese was emotional with the overwhelmingly positive response from her fans. The WNBA star posted a long, grateful message for her faithful fans.

"I'm in full tears right now🥺 Taking a leap of faith and launching three of my signature shoes at once was a huge risk—but guess what? They all sold out! I'm sooooo THANKFUL & beyond GRATEFUL and just want to thank everyone for the amazing support," she wrote.
"REEBOK IS BACK! 🤍👟."
Reebok released AR1 in three colorways: "Mebounds," "Recepits Ready" and "Diamond Dust." According to "Kicks on SI," the heavy traffic almost broke the Reebok website.

There is no confirmation if the shoe company will reload the three colorways, but they are expected to release more of the AR1 in different colorways. Angel Reese's AR1 is priced at $120.

