Angel Reese drops proud reaction to release of her first signature shoe: "Dream turned reality"

Reebok is finally set to release Angel Reese's first signature shoe. The Reebok AR1 hit the retail stores on Thursday, making Reese one of the few players to officially have their signature shoe. The Chicago Sky star proudly marked the day with a special, heartfelt message. On her X handle, Reese posted a video compilation of her photoshoot for the shoe company. Apart from two colorways of AR1, she also posed for her other sports gear from her merchandise. &quot;✨ HAPPY LAUNCH DAY ✨.&quot;&quot;Today I get to share a dream turned reality—my very first shoe👟,&quot; Reese wrote.&quot;I can't even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way. 23 years old… and I just dropped my very first signature shoe. WOW. 🥺🙏🏽.&quot;&quot;This is more than just a shoe—it's a piece of my story, my grind, and my growth,&quot; she added. Last month, Reebok announced that Sept. 18 would be the launch date of Angel Reese's AR1. So far, four colorways of Reese's first signature shoe have been revealed. &quot;Mebounds&quot; in bold pink, &quot;Diamond Dust&quot; in iridescent white, &quot;Giving Grace&quot; in gray and &quot;Receipts Ready&quot; in black and white have so far been revealed.The shoes have been met with overwhelmingly positive responses. Both &quot;Mebounds&quot; and &quot;Receipts Ready&quot; have already gone out of stock on the Reebook website. &quot;Giving Grace&quot; was not listed for sale yet. Reebok AR1 is priced at $120. WNBA rebounding leader Angel Reese drops grateful message after impressive yearAngel Reese's sophomore year was a story of her growth. While it was yer another embarassing season for the Sky with Reese on the roster, she had an excellent year on both ends. For the second year in a row, Reese led the league in rebounds and her offense saw a big growth. In her sophomore year, Reese averaged a league-high 12.6 rebounds and led in both offensive and defensive reounds. On Wednesday, the Sky star posted a &quot;2025 WNBA Rebounding Leader&quot; video compilation on X and captioned the post with an inspiring message alluding to her growth. &quot;YEAR 2. You taught me so much. You taught me so many lessons,&quot; she wrote. &quot;You showed a TON of growth. You fought through SO much adversity. Yet you still PREVAILED, still showed up, and God has a plan for you. This is only the beginning. ♾️.&quot;In her sophomore year, Angel Reese showed a lot of growth. She showed improved passing skill and high efficiency in scoring. She averaged a career-high 14.7 points on 45.8% shooting. In addition, she also averaged 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.