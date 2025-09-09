  • home icon
  "They missed out on Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans stunned as Angel Reese's Reebok deal reportedly hit with massive $15M loss after dismal shoe sales

"They missed out on Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans stunned as Angel Reese’s Reebok deal reportedly hit with massive $15M loss after dismal shoe sales

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:50 GMT
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
Angel Reese announced last month that her long-awaited signature shoes with Reebok will drop on Sept. 18.

Angel Reese announced last month that her long-awaited signature shoes with Reebok will drop on Sept. 18. Scheduled to come out in 2026, the brand moved the release date ahead so fans can get a pair in time for the WNBA playoffs.

Although the shoes are yet to come out, a tweet on X alleged that Reebok has already lost $15 million in its collaboration with the Chicago Sky star. The partnership is reportedly “in jeopardy after sales of under 250 pairs.”

Fans reacted to the post, which has since gone viral.

One fan said:

“They missed out on Caitlin Clark.”
Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

One fan said:

In October last year, Angel Reese agreed to a multi-year extension with Reebok. Part of the deal was a signature shoe that was slated for release in 2026 before the brand moved it earlier to September this year.

Before its release, the shoes had already received major exposure. Reese debuted the “Diamond Dust” colorway in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. The same shoe also landed on the cover of the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26.

Angel Reese is the 11th basketball player to receive a signature shoe deal from Reebok. The first one to get that honor was Shaquille O’Neal, who has been the brand’s president of basketball operations since October 2023. Before Reese, the last player to endorse Reebok was former NBA star John Wall, who signed with the brand from 2010 to 2012.

Angel Reese claimed she signed with Reebok to bring brand back

Last year, Angel Reese shared some of her reasons for signing with Reebok.

“I wanted to be a priority ‘cause I could have signed easily with Nike, I could have signed easily with Jordan, but, like, everybody doing that. … I like to do the complete opposite. I’m bringing Reebok back.”

Reese added that Shaquille O’Neal also played a key part in her decision to sign with Reebok. Additionally, she said that she has creative input in the designs with the shoes and apparel, making that opportunity a major reason to join the brand.

Reese is the second WNBA player Reebok signed to a shoe deal. The first player to have that distinction was Rebecca Lobo, who endorsed the brand in 1997 and 1998.

