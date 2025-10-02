"I don't know what I'm going to do": $214,466 star non-commital on returning to Caitlin Clark-led Fever in 2026

Natasha Howard is non-committal on returning to the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever in the 2026 WNBA season. Howard signed a one-year deal last offseason worth $214,466. She was one of their marquee acquisitions, alongside DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham.

Howard had an up-and-down year, but she was the most reliable player. Bonner left after nine games, failing to build locker room chemistry and struggling with the fans' criticism. Meanwhile, Cunningham was impactful but was limited by injuries.

Howard played all 52 games, including the playoffs. In the regular season, she averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals, shooting 55.2%. Howard filled her role to perfection at the power forward spot.

However, the Fever may have to look for other options in the next free agency to replace her. Here's what Howard said about her offseason and free agency plans during Thursday's exit interviews (via IndyStar):

"Free agency, I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm not trying to think about that right now. I'm going to dissect everything from this season. ... When that time comes, you guys will know."

The Fever can't core with new expansion teams coming. Due to that, Natasha Howard will be an unrestricted free agent and can choose from multiple teams when free agency begins. Indiana's priority is re-signing All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, who it will secure over other free agents.

Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67 Howard is an unrestricted free agent with no core years available (and Fever will likely use their core on Kelsey Mitchell anyway). She can elect to go anywhere she wants this offseason.

