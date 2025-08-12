"I know Indiana has some great fans": Fever's $78,831 latest signing says all the right things after joining Caitlin Clark's team

The injury-plagued Indiana Fever signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, with her debut set for Tuesday against the Dallas Wings. Sims, earning $78,831 on a one-year deal, joins Caitlin Clark’s squad as the sixth franchise in her 12-year professional career.Despite being a seasoned veteran, Sims admitted to feeling some jitters after revealing that she has never played for a team with a fan base as large as Indiana’s.“I’m excited about tomorrow,” Sims said on Monday. “I know Indiana has great fans, some of the best in the W. So, I’m a little nervous just because there is going to be a lot of people. I’m excited to play, actually put my jersey on.”Sims’ signing comes as the Fever deal with a string of injuries to key guards. Caitlin Clark is sidelined with a groin injury, while Sydney Colson (ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season.The Fever is Sims’ second team of the 2025 campaign. Before being waived in July, she appeared in 12 games for the LA Sparks earlier this year, averaging 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest during the stretch.Odyssey Sims reveals goal for Fever stint According to the hardship contract, a player is not a permanent member of the team’s roster and may not even remain with the team for the rest of the season. Despite this, Odyssey Sims shared her long-term goals ahead of her debut for the Indiana Fever.“I just want to continue that, pour into my teammates, let them pour into me, win, and get ready for playoffs,” Sims said, per Indy Star. “Playoffs is around the corner as we finish up the regular season. So as long as I'm here, I'm just going to do my part.” The Fever, despite a strong 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, lacked a true point guard in their starting lineup. Their starting backcourt featured Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, neither of whom plays the position traditionally.Sims is expected to step into this role, replacing one of the two guards in the starting lineup until Caitlin Clark returns.Clark, who sustained a right groin injury on July 15, is day to day, but does not yet have a timeline for her return.