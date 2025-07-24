  • home icon
"I don't like Angel and I love Caitlin" - Dave Portnoy doesn't hide his true feelings after public callout from StudBudz

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 24, 2025 04:03 GMT
Dave Portnoy doesn't hide his true feelings after public callout from StudBudz. (Photos: IMAGN)

Dave Portnoy didn't hide his true feelings for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese following a private conversation with StudBudz duo Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. Portnoy wants to appear in a live stream and clear the air on her hatred of the Chicago Sky star.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Portnoy couldn't believe that some WNBA fans are turning on Williams and Hiedeman for talking to him. The duo is open to speaking with the Barstool Sports founder to discuss women's basketball, particularly Clark and Reese.

Portnoy explained that he's a well-known sports personality with a lot of reach and followers. He's also a huge fan of the WNBA and the Indiana Fever star, and hating on Reese is just part of sports in general.

"People are big mad at Studbudz just cause we talked. W fans are freaking nuts. I got one of biggest megaphones in the country. I love them. I love the league. Yeah I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin. It's called sports," Portnoy tweeted.
Dave Portnoy's tweet included a clip from StudBudz's recent stream, with Courtney Williams firing back at people who were shocked that she was willing to speak to "Stool Presidente." Williams reiterated that the only way to find out about someone is by talking, and that's what they are planning to do.

They haven't set up a date just yet, but it all comes down to their schedules. The WNBA season just resumed, and despite the success of StudBudz, it's not their priority. It will be interesting to see when Portnoy joins the Minnesota Lynx duo in what might be a wild live stream with viral potential.

StudBudz was a huge hit during WNBA All-Star Weekend, and it was probably the thing that saved the entire event since Caitlin Clark was injured. Williams and Hiedeman were widely praised for dehumanizing the players and showing a different side of the league.

Dave Portnoy praised StudBudz for marketing the WNBA

Dave Portnoy praised StudBudz for marketing the WNBA. (Photo: IMAGN)
It's hard to impress someone like Dave Portnoy, but the StudBudz got him into downloading Twitch and watching their 72-hour live stream at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend. Portnoy had nothing but praise for Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman for "doing a better job" than the WNBA's entire marketing team.

"StudBudz has done more marketing for the @WNBA with their 72-hour stream than the bozos running the league have done since its inception. They are hilarious and humanize everybody," Portnoy tweeted.

Portnoy doesn't have much to celebrate at the moment since Caitlin Clark is still injured, and he sold his XRP too soon, right before a 60% increase.

bell-icon Manage notifications