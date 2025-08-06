"I like her": Kevin Durant's brother throws heartfelt support behind Sophie Cunningham after $1,500 fine over WNBA ref row

Sophie Cunningham is no stranger to going viral on and off the court. The Indiana Fever star has gained millions of followers on social media for a reason. The newfound fame even led to launching her podcast last week. The outspoken guard has dished out a surplus of shots at WNBA referees, a few of which brought her trouble in the form of fines.In the second episode of her podcast, “Show Me Something,” Cunningham revealed that the league office fined her $1,500 for criticizing referees.&quot;They fined me $1,500,&quot; Cunningham said on Tuesday. “They email our GM and she pulls me aside and says, ‘Sophie, I’ve got to talk to you,’ and this is in front of everybody. I’m like, ‘What did I do now?’ And just smiled and she goes, ‘Hey, they’re going to fine you again.'”Cunningham found it hard to believe her words led to a heftier fine this time, despite having acknowledged how tough the job of refereeing is:“I even told them I credited them that their job was hard. I said that I would not be good at it. What are we doing?”Part of Cunningham’s comments caught the attention of Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, who has nothing but admiration for the Fever star.“I like her,” Tony wrote under a Complex Sports Instagram post featuring her video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKevin Durant's brother on Sophie Cunningham being fined by the WNBA againThis is not the first time that the WNBA has fined Sophie Cunningham. In July, she received a $500 fine from the league for making a TikTok aimed at referees.Sophie Cunningham reacts after being hit by a sex toy during Fever gameSophie Cunningham appeared to be struck by a neon sex toy thrown by a fan during a WNBA game on Tuesday.Cunningham, who had previously used social media to urge fans to stop throwing objects to avoid injuring a player, became a victim of the latest incident during her team's 100-91 loss to the LA Sparks.On Saturday, Cunningham tweeted:“Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”After the game, where she was nearly hit by a sex toy at the free throw line in Crypto.com Arena, Cunningham replied to her post:“This did NOT age well.”There have been three separate occasions in the last two weeks where a sex toy was tossed on the court during a WNBA game.A fan was arrested last week after throwing an object onto the court. In response, the league issued a statement warning that anyone who does so in future games will be ejected and face a minimum one-year ban.