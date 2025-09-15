  • home icon
  "I don't like it": Aces coach Becky Hammon takes a dig at Caitlin Clark-led Fever's influence on new WNBA Playoffs format  

"I don't like it": Aces coach Becky Hammon takes a dig at Caitlin Clark-led Fever's influence on new WNBA Playoffs format  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:35 GMT
"I don't like it": Aces coach Becky Hammon takes a dig at Caitlin Clark-led Fever's influence on new WNBA Playoffs format

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon took a dig at the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever's influence in the 2025 WNBA playoffs format change. Hammon dished her opinions on the new format, in which both teams in the first round get a home game. Earlier, the WNBA followed a 2-1 format, with the opening games being played at one venue, belonging to the higher seed.

The new format is a 1-1-1 best-of-three series, with the first game at home for the higher seed, second on the road and third back at home. Hammon believes the WNBA should have gone for a five-game format, with the first two games at home for the team with the higher seed.

She also referenced the Fever playing a role after complaining about it in 2024, when they lost 2-0 to the Connecticut Sun without having a chance to play at home.

"I don't like it," Hammon said. "You look at a team like Phoenix, they have, you know, dropping that one (at home), they're going to have all the pressure in the, I mean, unbelievably tough to now have to fly to New York, and New York has a tough one, flying to Phoenix, back to New York, potentially back to Phoenix.
"You know, I think this conversation came up last year when Indiana didn't get a game and they were upset. But for me then ... you got to finish better. Either move it to five (games) or it stays in the 2-1 format."
Hammon believes the new format puts the team with the higher seeding at a disadvantage, should they lose Game 1. She mentioned the Mercury for context, who had homecourt in their round one clash against the defending champions, Liberty, but lost that game and will face them on the road in Game 2.

Indiana Fever get a home game, but Caitlin Clark's absence could derail them

The Indiana Fever couldn't have asked for a better opportunity to play in the new format. They finished in the lower half of the playoff seedings again, matching up with a favorable opponent in the Atlanta Dream. The Fever lost Game 1 80-68 on the road, as many expected.

Nevertheless, they have a Game 2 at home, where they have been solid. It could have been an even better opportunity if Caitlin Clark were playing. However, the superstar guard's season ended in July (announced on Sept. 5) after a series of injuries limited her to 13 games.

Nevertheless, the Fever have a fair chance to force a Game 3 at home, which further adds purpose to the new 1-1-1 format.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
