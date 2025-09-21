  • home icon
"I don't like the smell" - Caitlin Clark struggles to eat luxury food item in dinner with Lexie Hull

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:22 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull spent some time tasting food and drinks after last year's playoff exit against the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull spent some time tasting food and drinks after last year’s playoff exit against the Connecticut Sun. With the Indiana Fever still in the postseason this year, the close friends are taking their gustatory activities to Las Vegas. After their team took a break from its preparation for the semifinal showdown against the Aces, they went to Bazaar Meat for a food review.

The two cruised along and enjoyed the menu until their attempt at “Bagel & Lox Cone.” Clark said after it was her turn to taste the food:

“I don’t like the smell. … It’s ruining my fish oil vitamins, and I don’t want that.”
Caitlin Clark already had an inkling about the taste after Lexie Hull cringed at the taste. The Fever 3-and-D specialist took a sip of her wine to chase down the food.

Clark seemed too terrified to taste it, so she had to take a swig of her wine before even smelling the cone. She spent minutes weighing her options before Hull insisted that Clark had to taste it as the food was brought out for them.

Hull joked that it took her teammate “10 hours later” to have the guts to take a bite. The WNBA superstar closed her eyes after tasting the cone before drinking a good amount of water.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull gave the food a “1/10” grade and said they were “sorry” that it was not just for them. For the Indiana Fever teammates, the “Philly Cheesesteak" earned a two thumbs-up, giving the food a “100/10” rating.

Caitlin Clark had a front-row seat to Lexie Hull’s Game 3 heroics against Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark and the rest of her injured Fever teammates could only watch helplessly as their team battled the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Odyssey Sims, Natasha Howard and Lexie Hull starred for the Fever in the deciding Game 3.

Boston shone with six points, five rebounds and two assists while Hull delivered crucial plays that dragged the Fever to the finish line. The sharpshooting guard hit a layup with 43.1 seconds remaining to push Indiana to within 85-84. Boston scored off a pass from Sims, forcing the Dream to a timeout.

Lexie Hull shone again, anticipating and stealing a pass intended for Brionna Jones in the paint. Sims made 1 of 2 free throws before Jones’ desperate 3-pointer went too strong, allowing the Fever to book a ticket to Las Vegas.

