"I'll beat her too" - Jonquel Jones believes she can defeat teammate Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point contest

Sabrina Ionescu is arguably the best three-point shooter in the WNBA currently. However, the New York Liberty star’s throne has been challenged by none other than her own teammate.

Jonquel Jones is not only ready to participate in the WNBA three-point contest, but believes she can beat her star teammate.

After the win against the LA Sparks on Thursday, Ionescu and Jones sat down with coach Sandy Brondello for the postgame interview. Alluding to her elite shooting this season, a reporter asked Jones if she would want to participate in the three-point contest against Ionescu.

“Look, I always say, when they invite me, I’ll do it. So, if they invite me, I'll beat her too.” Jones said in reply.

In 16 games that Jones has played this season, she has shot 43.1% from the three-point line. On Thursday, she shot 40% from beyond the arc, her worst in the last five games. Her career-best came with Connecticut Sun in the 2018 season when she shot 46.7% from the field.

In contrast, Sabrina Ionescu has shot only 35.8% from the three-point line this season. Ionescu is a career 37.4% shooter from beyond the arc. Last year she shot a career-high 44.8% from the field.

Compared to Ionescu, who has shot over 40% from the field in just one season in her career, Jones finds herself in a better position, having done it thrice.

Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones help Liberty take the LA Sparks down at Barclays Center

It was the Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones show at the Barclays Center on Thursday. The two stars guided the New York Liberty to a comfortable victory against the LA Sparks. Ionescu and Jones combined for 53 points, leading Liberty to its 13th victory in 16 games so far this season.

Ionescu had her best game of the season so far. She scored a season-high 31 points and made 11 of 19 shots from the field. She did a star turn from the three-point shooting range as she made 6 of 11 shots from beyond the arc. The Liberty star also had 9 assists to go with it.

Jonquel Jones continued her exploits against the Sparks as well. She scored 22 points and made 9 of 14 shots from the field. She also made 2 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. Jones registered 7 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in the game.

However, Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart had a rough start to the game. She missed all of her initial six shots from the field but made amends later. Stewart scored 17 points while shooting 46.2% from the floor. She also recorded 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in the game.

