"I'll continue to be gay": Sydney Colson turns the end of Pride Month into bold picture tribute ft. A'ja Wilson's LGBTQ+ themed cake

A'ja Wilson is not just a good basketball player but also a supportive teammate. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP celebrated her teammate Sydney Colson on the last day of Pride Month.

Wilson got an LGBTQ+-themed cake for her Las Vegas Aces teammate on Sunday. The Aces guard took to her social media not only to send a shoutout to her teammate but also to put out her own statement.

"Pride month is coming to an end, but I’ll continue to be gay to pay hom[o]age,” Colson wrote in the caption.

She also thanked A'ja Wilson in the caption.

Colson posted a series of pictures on her Instagram on June 30, which also included a picture of Wilson. One of them was a video of Mariah Carey's speech from the 2016 GLAAD Ally Award, which expanded the acronym LGBTQ+.

The last picture was of the cake that Wilson got for Colson. The pink-colored cake was decorated with rainbows in two corners and two scissors crossing each other. The text on the cake said:

"Hooray, you gay."

A'ja Wilson also took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about the cake.

"Every year I get my prideful teammates a cake for pride month. This years cake was top tier and straight to the point for em," Wilson wrote in her IG story.

A'Ja Wilson's IG story

This is Colson's fourth year with the Vegas and his third consecutive season since 2022.

Sydney Colson compliments A'ja Wilson for her unfiltered personality

In November 2023, Sydney Colson wrote for SLAM 247 and spoke in detail about the reigning Finals MVP, A'ja Wilson who won her second championship in two years.

While Colson wrote about her personal journey in the November issue, she also opened up about her MVP teammate. Colson wrote that the Vegas superstar has no shade, as she is the same on and off the court.

"She just gets it on and off the court. She knows what has to be done and I love how she’s unapologetically Black. Ain’t no code switching. You are getting A’ja," Colson wrote for the SLAM magazine.

In her seven years in the WNBA, Wilson has been a two-time league MVP, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a five-time WNBA All-Star. Wilson won two back-to-back WNBA titles with Vegas in 2022 and 2023 and was declared the Finals MVP in 2023.

