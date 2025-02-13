"I'll be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift": Sophie Cunningham lavishes praise on Caitlin Clark in first public interview after trade

The Indiana Fever made major moves this offseason, including trading for former Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham, to strengthen their roster headlined by reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

In her first public appearance since joining the Fever, Cunningham appeared on “Sports & Shenanigans” and shared how she envisions her dynamic with Clark — using a pop music analogy to describe their partnership.

“I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day to her Taylor Swift,” Cunningham said (10:43 mark). “I am so excited for this. And I just think, honestly, she's just a great human, too.”

Carpenter and Swift are known to be close friends, with Carpenter’s rise in the music industry boosted by her role as an opener on Swift’s Eras Tour. However, the comparison takes a twist, as Cunningham — playing the Carpenter role — is actually older than Clark, her Swift in this analogy.

Beyond the analogy, Sophie Cunningham expressed admiration for Caitlin Clark’s poise and presence.

“She has a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes on her shoulders, and she handles it so gracefully,” Cunningham said. “And she's a great human. So I'm just excited to be a part of something like that. And she passes the ball, which I enjoy.”

Cunningham’s arrival is one of the biggest moves of the Fever’s offseason, along with the re-signing of Kelsey Mitchell to a max contract. Mitchell, who averaged 19.2 points per game last season, tied with Caitlin Clark as the team’s top scorer.

The Fever also welcomed veterans Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson, adding championship experience to balance their youthful core.

Additionally, the team was involved in a four-team trade, which saw them send NaLyssa Smith away in exchange for Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown.

Sophie Cunningham once called Caitlin Clark a ‘gem’

Caitlin Clark’s entry into the WNBA sparked record-breaking viewership, but it also brought its share of critics. Back in October 2024, Sophie Cunningham appeared on the “Travis Hearn Podcast” and was asked if she was among Clark’s doubters.

"No, dude," Cunningham said (per IndyStar). "Absolutely not. I think that she's a gem. I didn't know her, but All-Star Weekend we kind of bantered back and forth a little bit. And she's lovely.”

“I think she's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball, and I'm a fan. Like I would love to play with her one day, for real."

Now, that wish has come true, as Cunningham and Clark are set to take the court together for the new-look Fever. With the third-best odds to win the 2025 WNBA championship (+450, per ESPN’s WNBA futures), Indiana is shaping up to be a serious contender.

