"I'll take care of my own fines" - Sophie Cunningham keeps it real about fundraising attempt for a good cause

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has clarified the intent behind her attempt to raise funds on social media, assuring fans that the money will be going to a good cause. On Thursday, Cunningham shared a link to a fundraiser on GoFundMe, asking fans to share support or donate.The GoFundMe page had a goal to raise $10 million. Fans swarmed to Cunningham’s comment section to criticize her for creating a GoFundMe, prompting her to explain that the whole thing was a joke.“This is a joke. Relax you clowns… I set a goal for 10 million. There’s just no way you can think I’m actually serious🤣,” she wrote.Even if she set up the page as a joke, donations were made, leading to even more speculation. Fans suggested that Sophie Cunningham will use the money to pay the fines she has racked up in the WNBA. She cleared up her intentions, assuring fans that the donations would go to charity.“To be clear, whatever we raise here will be going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities. I’ll take care of my own fines. Y'all are the best though🫶🏼,” Cunningham wrote.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKTo be clear, whatever we raise here will be going directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities. I’ll take care of my own fines. Y'all are the best though🫶🏼The Fever guard has been one of the most outspoken players in the WNBA this season, accumulating multiple fines for her comments regarding officiating and criticism of the league’s leadership.Sophie Cunningham calls out WNBA leadership in scathing statementSophie Cunningham joined the flood of WNBA players speaking up against the league's leadership after Napheesa Collier’s statement against commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Tuesday.While most players showed their support on social media, Cunningham took it a step further, taking her own stand during the Indiana Fever’s exit interviews. Speaking to reporters, she said that she was “tired” of the league, alleging that the league’s executives don’t know “s*** about basketball.”“I’m just tired of our league; they need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. I think everyone’s frustrated,” Cunningham said. “I think there is room for improvement when the whole league is asking for it. The game isn’t fun to watch because everyone is trying to kill each other.”Cunningham played 30 games for the Fever in 2025, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She picked up a knee injury against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 16 and missed the remainder of the season.