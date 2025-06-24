"I love you both" - Caitlin Clark sends warm message to Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones on emotional tribute post for Pacers star

On Sunday, Caitlin Clark watched as her good friend Tyrese Haliburton went down with an apparent lower leg injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Even before the Pacers went on to lose a hard-fought battle to the OKC Thunder, reports came out about Haliburton sustaining an Achilles injury that could potentially sideline him for several months.

A day after the Pacers lost Game 7, Clark sent a warm message to her fellow Indiana star. Commenting on a post by Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones, the Indiana Fever star offered words of support to the couple.

"I love you both," Clark commented. "so much to be proud of !!!!"

Caitlin Clark extends her support to Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones. Credit: Jones/IG

Clark's comment echoed the sentiments of Jones, who looked back at Haliburton's 2024-25 season with gratitude and optimism.

"The smile you have put on people’s faces, the joy & excitement you have brought to this city. You have been nothing short of amazing. You are so selfless, brave, and strong!" Jones wrote in her IG post for Haliburton.

Since last year, Clark and Haliburton — along with their significant others — have been spending time with each other in public, whether at games in Gainbridge Fieldhouse or on double dates in concerts. In an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne earlier this month, Haliburton shared that the four of them have a group chat in which they are "talking 24/7."

Haliburton, however, will have to spend more time recovering from his injured Achilles while Clark continues to drive the Fever towards a playoff spot.

"I'm never going to show anybody": Caitlin Clark reveals that she recorded her reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's clutch basket in Game 1 vs. Knicks

In her piece on Haliburton, Shelburne mentioned a Clark anecdote that was inspired by one of her friend's biggest shots this postseason.

Apparently, Clark recorded her live reaction to Haliburton's clutch jumper that forced overtime in Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks series.

"I have a video on my phone I'm never going to show anybody," Clark was quoted as saying. "I videotaped myself, like, the final play and I have my reaction in real time. It's a pretty iconic video. Maybe one day everybody will see it, but no, not right now."

Expand Tweet

Clark added that she isn't willing to share the video publicly as she claims to "cuss way too much" while reacting to Haliburton's shot.

