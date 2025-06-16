"I love you so much" - Katie Lou Samuelson pens doting message to celebrate husband Devin Cannady

Sidelined Seattle Storm star Katie Lou Samuelson penned a loving message to her husband, Devin Cannady. Samuelson has been ruled out of the season after suffering a knee injury in training camp. She has been married to Cannady since April 2023, and they have a daughter together.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Samuelson greeted Cannady for Father's Day. She wrote a heartwarming message for her husband, who most recently played for Panionios of the Greek Basketball League. He played 13 total games for the Orlando Magic, spanning two seasons from 2020 to 2022.

"Happy Father’s Day to my love ❤️ Aliya and I love you so much. Seeing your bond with her fills my heart up with an unexplainable amount of happiness. #DILF," Samuelson wrote.

Katie Lou Samuelson and Devin Cannady got engaged in February 2022 after years of dating. They tied the knot in April 2023 and welcomed their daughter four months later.

Before becoming a mother, Samuelson had played both in the WNBA and overseas. After giving birth to Aliya Renea, she has stayed stateside but did join Unrivaled back in January. She has suited up for the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, Seattle Storm, LA Sparks and Indiana Fever.

Samuelson returned to Seattle this offseason but suffered a knee injury that will keep her out of the entire campaign. Cannady, on the other hand, has been playing overseas in Greece since last year. He was a mainstay in the NBA G League from 2019 to 2024.

Katie Lou Samuelson opens up about knee injury

Katie Lou Samuelson opens up about knee injury. (Photo: GETTY)

Speaking to the CT Insider in May, Katie Lou Samuelson opened up about her season-ending right knee injury. She underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and was thankful to the Seattle Storm for providing the support she needed.

"The Storm has been really inclusive of me," Samuelson said. "Everything, whatever I need or want to be in and be a part of, they're very open for that. If I need space, things like that, so it's been nice to just have the love and support around me. I really do think from top down, there has been so much support with this, and I couldn't have asked for better people around me for something like this to have happened."

In addition to Samuelson, her teammate Nika Muhl is also recovering from a torn ACL. Muhl suffered the injury back in October in her first game for Besiktas in Turkey.

About the author Juan Paolo David



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More