"I would have loved to be a part of it" - EX-Chicago Sky star Kysre Gondrezick makes feelings known about her interest in joining Unrivaled

Former Chicago Sky player Kysre Gondrezick said she would have loved to have been part of the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League. She, however, is content for now watching what the platform has provided for women professional players while doing her own thing off the court.

Ad

On the sidelines of the latest edition of the annual The Sports Power Brunch, which gathers prominent women in the sports industry, Gondrezick was asked for her thoughts on Unrivaled,

Kysre Gondrezick was thumbs-up for it, saying:

"I would love to head down to Miami. I would have loved to have been part of it. But my team is keeping me really busy right now and hopefully I can have something good for Miami where I can show face to show support to the girls because what they're doing there is great and exciting to watch."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Unrivaled is designed to be a viable alternative for women professional basketball players to further showcase their talent and earn good money.

It tipped off its inaugural season on Jan. 17 and will last until March 17, including the playoffs. The games are played at the Wayfair Arena in Miami and broadcast over the various platforms of Warner Bros Discovery's TNT Sports.

Ad

For the league's first season, six teams of six WNBA players each are competing. Among the stars playing are Stewart, Collier, Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle), Jackie Young (Las Vegas), Angel Reese (Chicago), and Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles).

Kysre Gondrezick keeping herself busy with her other passions away from basketball

Kysre Gondrezick is currently not affiliated with any basketball team but is busy with her other passions as she waits for the next opportunity to lace up his sneakers again.

Ad

Among the ventures she has been busy with are fashion partnerships on her growing social media presence with brands like Skims and Victoria's Secret as well as making foray into film projects set for release this year.

Ad

Kysre Gondrezick saw action in five games with the Chicago Sky last season before being released. She was selected fourth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA rookie draft after playing collegiate ball in Michigan and West Virginia.

She was recently in a relationship with Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown before they reportedly called it quits at the start of the ongoing NBA season as Brown focuses on playing basketball.

They made their relationship public during the 2024 ESPY Awards when they came together and soon after shared their romantic moments on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback