"I'm always rooting for her": Sabrina Ionescu dishes out advice to 'pretty close' friend Caitlin Clark ahead of WNBA season

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is the most talked-about player in women's basketball today. While Clark has yet to play her first WNBA game, players around the league are excited about the 2024 draft's No. 1 pick making her mark. The WNBA's top player, Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, has nothing but good words for the former Iowa phenom.

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams asked Ionescu about Clark being compared to her and how the Fever rookie looked up to her growing up. In the video, Ionescu spoke highly of Clark and their close bond.

"I mean, she's just starting her career, and obviously, how she's been able to push the game forward is amazing," Ionescu said of Caitlin Clark. "And doing that in college and breaking so many records and knowing that she's just scratching the surface of what she's gonna accomplish in the league.

"You know she knows I'm always rooting for her, and you know I've reached out. We ... you know, we're pretty close, and I just wanna kind of be that person she could always lean on."

Ionescu ended the video with some advice for Caitlin Clark:

"Obviously, there's competition, but she, I think, she knows I'm always in her corner, and the league's tough, the league's hard. She has a target on her back. But you know, I know she's gonna be able to take care of her business."

Sabrina Ionescu and the rest of the New York Liberty will begin their revenge tour against the Washington Mystics on May 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The Liberty are looking to make another run for the coveted WNBA championship this season.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu teams up with NBA 2K for a youth basketball clinic

WNBA great Sabrina Ionescu recently partnered with NBA 2K to organize a youth hoops event. The kids who participated in the event were from the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, who are beneficiaries of the SI20 Foundation, a non-profit organization of Ionescu.

The joint youth event by the SI20 Foundation and 2K Foundation is to help elevate the growth of basketball for future generations.