"I'm a big Chiefs fan" - Caitlin Clark reveals favorite NFL player while snubbing 2× Super Bowl champion for Travis Kelce's teammate

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark named her favorite former and current NFL players during a conversation with Eli Manning. Clark joined Manning's eponymous show on Thursday to play mini-golf with the former quarterback and Shaun O'Hara.

An excerpt of the interview shows Manning asking Clark about her favorite NFL player. First, she went with somebody Eli knows very well before naming a Travis Kelce teammate.

"Former, I’m going Peyton. I actually had a Peyton Manning jersey growing up... Not to make you mad, Eli, but I'm going Peyton. Current, I'm going Patrick Mahomes. You know I'm a big Chiefs fan, so," she said.

Then, Clark took the chance to ask Manning for his jersey but added a little touch.

“Can I get a signed jersey? Then you’ll move into first place," Clark asked the New York Giants icon.

Caitlin Clark has shown her fanaticism for the Kansas City Chiefs, reacting on social media to the team's win and even attending the divisional round game against the Houston Texans last season.

The former No. 1 overall pick was seen engaged in conversations with multiple-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift. Her only appearance at a Chiefs game made the rounds on social media, but she's not new to the attention of Chiefs fans or players.

Patrick Mahomes praised Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball

A year before becoming a hot topic during Super Bowl week, Caitlin Clark was already making noise among players. Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on the then-Iowa Hawkeyes player's impact on the game, with the future three-time Super Bowl winner praising her game and personality.

"Just a tremendous player, a tremendous person," Mahomes said. "I've met with her and talked, you can tell she loves the game, she loves playing at Iowa and she's gonna be one of the best college basketball players to ever play, and then she'll go to the WNBA and dominate there as well.

"Hopefully I never have to play her one-on-one because she'll for sure be getting buckets on me."

Expand Tweet

The admiration Caitlin Clark and Patrick Mahomes have for each other is notorious, as their words for one another showed. The Chiefs couldn't become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl champions in NFL history, but they'll look to bounce back next season.

Clark will have championship aspirations too after the Indiana Fever brought in several pieces to make the team a contender.

