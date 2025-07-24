  • home icon
  "I'm calling the President": Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman hilariously revisit calling Caitlin Clark for every inconvenience during All-Star 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 24, 2025 07:14 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark was sidelined during the 2025 All-Star Weekend due to a right groin injury, preventing her from taking part in both the three-point contest and Saturday’s exhibition game.

With the event taking place at her home court, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Clark became the go-to person for her peers needing assistance.

Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman jokingly dubbed her “the President.” Reflecting on the weekend during their “StudBudz” live stream earlier this week, Williams and Hiedeman shared how often they found themselves calling Clark for help.

“All these people was heckling me and trying to tell me I couldn't be here and there, and they were stressing me out,” Hiedeman said.
“So you had to call in the President,” Williams chimed in.
“I'm calling the President,” Hiedeman added. “Where is Caitlin Clark? I could be over there sitting right beside Caitlin Clark if I wanted to.”
“Do they know who they talking to? I got blessings from Caitlin Clark,” Williams further exclaimed.
Despite being on opposing teams, Caitlin Clark was more than willing to lend a hand to Courtney Williams throughout the All-Star event.

Williams, who was selected by her Minnesota Lynx teammate Napheesa Collier, put on a strong performance with 15 points and five assists, helping Team Collier secure a 151-131 victory over Team Clark.

Caitlin Clark made an appearance on Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman’s live stream

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman stayed true to their promise to “StudBudz” fans by live-streaming the All-Star festivities for a full 72 hours. Their continuous coverage offered viewers an insight into the All-Star Games, mini contests, candid conversations with fellow players and the behind-the-scenes of other parties.

During one of the parties following the orange carpet event, the duo encountered several players and invited them to greet their audience. Among them was Clark, and without hesitation, Williams and Hiedeman brought her onto the live stream.

Williams proudly celebrated this moment, talking to her viewers:

“We told y’all we was gonna have the baby goat on this b**ch!”

The brief interaction suggested a friendly relationship between Clark and the duo. Although the Indiana Fever superstar wasn’t able to compete against Williams and Hiedeman during the Commissioner’s Cup final, fans are hopeful she’ll be back in action and ready to take on the Minnesota Lynx in their upcoming matchup on August 22.

