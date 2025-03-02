It's been more than a year since Caitlin Clark left Iowa, but she's still a Hawkeye at heart, so she keeps tabs on everything that goes on around Craver Arena.

Ad

Last week, the Hawkeyes had an adorable VIP guest. Kylie Feuerbach had her puppy, Tobi, join her in the locker room and on the court at practice.

She documented it with a wholesome TikTok video. However, the Maltipoo puppy was a free spirit, and he proved that no leash could hold him back when he channeled his inner Houdini and freed himself before running around the premises.

The video quickly found its way to the Indiana Fever star, who had a big laugh at the dog's attempt at freedom.

Ad

Trending

Ad

via Kylie Feuerbach's TikTok (image credit: tiktok/kyliefeuerbach)

"'Apparently I'm Houdini' I'm crying, Kylie," Clark wrote on Saturday.

Ad

Feuerbach's adorable pet has already amassed a big following on social media on his @tobithemaltipoo account on Instagram.

Former NBA player says Caitlin Clark is the face of the NBA

Caitlin Clark hasn't played a single minute of professional basketball over the past couple of months but she continues to draw more eyeballs than the average NBA player.

Former NBA player Rashad McCants claimed that she is the new face of the NBA.

Ad

"THE FACE OF THE NBA IS CAITLIN CLARK!!! Yea I said it!!!! She has handled criticism better than the people you consider THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!! @CaitlinClark22 your the GOAT!!!" McCants tweeted on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McCants doubled down on his post when the news broke that her first preseason game had been sold out in minutes.

"Like I said THE FACE OF THE NBA!!! This is the metric. Sold out in minutes. Preseason!!! We witness her get blitz by peers, alumni, randoms, politicians, and above all else women!! She never ran from the challenge. Accepted it and rose above it! Goat!" McCants tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Clark might not be the face of the NBA, but she's one of the faces of basketball. She finished her maiden WNBA season with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 41.7% across 40 appearances. With an improved supporting cast, Clark could be looking at more historic performances next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback