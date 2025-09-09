"I'm fiery & I'm competitive" - Caitlin Clark reveals 'hardest truth' about herself in moving ad for billion-dollar health care company

Caitlin Clark has partnered with Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company listed by Forbes with a $10.6 billion profit in 2025, to promote the right nutrition for kids. An advertisement to promote the collaboration dropped on Sunday. In a video called “Back to School with Lilly,” Clark had 1-on-1 talks with a group of children.Michelle, aged 15, asked the two-time WNBA All-Star about the “hardest truth” Clark has had to face both as a player and as a person. The basketball superstar thought long and acknowledged the good question before responding:“I’m so competitive and so emotional at times, like that can be really hard. … And, like, you accept that you’re a very emotional person, and that’s good. That’s why I’m probably good at basketball is because I’m fiery and I’m competitive. … Learning how to channel that and use it in the right moments has probably been something I’ve had to navigate over the course of my career.”Some of Caitlin Clark’s former teammates raved about her competitiveness and fiery nature in past interviews. Kate Martin, now with the Golden State Valkyries, said that Clark never wanted to lose at anything. Lexie Hull, Clark’s Fever teammate, said the same thing about her.For Clark, finding the right time to express her nature has been the key to success on and off the court.Caitlin Clark admits loving 3-pointers over mid-range shotsDelaney, a 12-year-old, wanted to know why Caitlin Clark seemed to be immune to fatigue despite running up and down the court. The superstar point guard responded that she would force her mind to think she wasn’t tired to keep going.The kid continued and asked which, the mid-range or the 3-pointer, was Clark’s preferred shot. Without any hesitation, Clark replied:“3-pointers! That’s easy. That’s not even a question.”During her historic rookie campaign in 2024, Caitlin Clark made 122 3-pointers, six off Sabrina Ionescu’s single-season record. The WNBA 3-point line is 22 feet, but Clark’s average distance is reportedly a staggering 28.7 feet.Fans hardly saw Clark and her usual long-range bombs due to quad and groin injuries. The Indiana Fever point guard played only 13 games before the team decided to shut her down for the season. After making 122 3-pointers in 2024, she drained 29 in her injury-shortened 2025 campaign.