"I’m finna make my nose bleed": Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson channels Eleven from Stranger Things while vibing with Caitlin Clark 

The Indiana Fever are collaborating with Stranger Things ahead of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. During the behind-the-scenes action of a promotional shoot featuring the team’s new temporary home jersey, Caitlin Clark and Co. appeared to be enjoying themselves. Sydney Colson added to the fun by hilariously impersonating the show’s iconic character, Eleven.Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, is known for bleeding from her nose whenever she taps into her psychokinetic powers. Colson left her teammates in splits as she mimicked the character’s intense expression.“I’m finna make my nose bleed,” Colson joked.The limited edition jersey features red and black colors, with the series’ brand font, Demogorgon claw accents and a nod to Brown’s character with “011” on the waistband.“This jersey represents the fierce spirit of our team and the fearless energy of Stranger Things – two forces that never back down,” Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox said. “As we celebrate our team and the cultural phenomenon that is Stranger Things, we’re thrilled to bring back this awesome collaboration with Netflix.”Clark and Co. will debut the jersey during Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. Fans will also spot the team wearing the Stranger Things-inspired look in six of their final eight home games of the 2025 regular season.Volume 1 of the science fiction series premieres on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, with the series finale airing on New Year’s Eve.Caitlin Clark set to miss Stranger Things tribute game against Las Vegas AcesStranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana. However, the biggest star in Indiana basketball won’t be on the court to debut the team’s limited edition jerseys on Thursday.Caitlin Clark sustained a right groin injury in the closing moments of the Fever’s July 15 matchup against the Connecticut Sun. The star guard has missed the last three contests, including the All-Star Game.Fever coach Stephanie White shared that Clark is progressing well in her recovery, but there's no set timeline for her return. Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Aces, Clark is on the injury report as the lone addition, officially ruling her “out.&quot;