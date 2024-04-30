“I’m such a foodie”: Angel Reese seeks crowd input on Chicago food spots after raving about Harold's chicken

Day Two of the Chicago Sky training camp is already in the books. Rookie Angel Reese has quickly adjusted to her new teammates and living in the Windy City. After gifting herself a new luxury ride a week ago, Reese found some good places to eat around Chicago.

GN Sports TV shared a video on X, where Angel Reese spoke about the food she likes and restaurants she has discovered in the city.

"Angel Reese has been living out of her suitcase ever since she was drafted, but the @chicagosky rookie did find some good eats in the city," GN Sports TV's X account wrote.

The Chi-Town Barbie says she's found some new food joints that serve pizza and chicken.

"I always try to find new found. I already had the pizzas, so the pizzas good," Angel Reese said. "Harold's Chicken is bussin', I ain't going to lie to you, like Harold's Chicken."

"The chicken here is fire," declared Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky rookie replied to GN Sports TV's tweet and wrote:

"I’m such a foodie so lmk all the good food spots in Chicago!!"

Living in Chicago for less than a month, rookie Angel Reese has yet to find some hidden gems of the best places to eat around the city.

Angel Reese wants to own a team in the future

Training camp is officially underway as teams across the league are getting ready for the WNBA regular season opener on May 14. The Chicago Sky's preparations for the upcoming season have been going well as scheduled.

In Day Two of training camp, the team's official X account asked their players what their careers would be if they were not playing in the WNBA.

"If you weren’t playing basketball, what else would you do," asked the Chicago Sky's official X account.

Angel Reese was quick to respond and said she would be a model if she weren't a pro player in the WNBA.

"I would be a model," rookie forward Angel Reese answered.

Reese also has plans for possibly owning a sports team when she hangs up her sneakers in the future.

"I would also probably just be an owner of something," Reese added. "I want to own a team, when I'm done with my career. So hopefully one day, I'll be able to own a team."

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will open their WNBA regular season campaign against the Dallas Wings on May 15 at 8 pm ET.