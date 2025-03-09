"I'm not gay, I just like NaLyssa Smith": DiJonai Carrington speaks candidly about preferences and men sliding in her DMs

Reigning WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington does not consider herself gay despite being in a relationship with fellow women's professional player NaLyssa Smith.

The former Baylor star moved to explain her preferences during her appearance on Angel Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. She highlighted that she is not necessarily into girls but likes being with Smith while also sharing that some men still shoot their shot at her.

Carrington said:

"No. I'm not even like into girls... [Guys even slide me DMs] saying it is a waste. Like, you know, 'You're too pretty. It's a waste to be [with a girl].' ... I'm not gay, I just like being with Lyss..."

DiJonai Carrington and Smith have reportedly been a thing since their days in Baylor although their relationship became more public last season in the WNBA where they were open about it on social media.

Carrington had her best season in the WNBA last year, where she posted career-highs in every key statistic with 12.7 points, five rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in 39 games with the Connecticut Sun.

Smith, for her part, struggled to find her spot in a new-look Indiana Fever roster, which included Caitlin Clark. She posted steady numbers of 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 40 games, but they were down from those from the previous season.

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are now teammates with the Dallas Wings

WNBA couple DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are once again teammates after finding their way to the Dallas Wings in the offseason in a four-team trade.

The Wings got Carrington and Tyasha Harris from the Connecticut Sun, player rights, and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Phoenix Mercury and Smith from the Indiana Fever. Additionally, the team also received player rights from the Sun and future picks from the Fever.

Dallas, meanwhile, sent Satou Sabbaly, Kalani Brown, and Sevgi Uzun to Phoenix; Jacy Sheldon to Connecticut; and Jaelyn Brown to Indiana.

The Mercury, for their part, received All-Star Alyssa Thomas from Connecticut, while the Fever got Sophie Cunningham and the 19th pick in the 2025 Draft from Phoenix. The Sun received Rebecca Allen (Phoenix), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix), and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 Draft (Indiana).

In Dallas, DiJonai Carrington and Smith will try to help a team that finished last year's campaign with a 9-31 record, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The two were last teammates when they played at Baylor in the 2020-21 collegiate season.

