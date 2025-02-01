"WE LOOK GOOD": NaLyssa Smith can't contain her excitement as she gushes over girlfriend DiJonai Carrington

NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington have been in a relationship for around three years, which began during their time together at Baylor. With both collegiate stars making it to the WNBA, being in different cities and leading lives without each other's constant companionship was something they had to adapt to, but not anymore.

Having reunited for the off-season's Unrivaled showdown with the Mist BC, the couple took the opportunity to play together in good spirits. Little did they know a week back that the WNBA's trade machine would spin their futures in the league together, too.

In back-to-back days, both players were traded by their respective WNBA franchises, with NaLyssa Smith being moved by the Indiana Fever and DiJonai Carrington being moved by the Connecticut Sun to the Dallas Wings. The days of long-distance are now a thing of the past and the excitement is palpable, as Smith's reaction to Carrington's latest Instagram photo dump indicates.

NaLyssa Smith appears ecstatic as she types out a flurry of emojis, appreciating how good her partner looks in the photos while also gushing about how great the duo looks together.

NaLyssa Smith's reaction to DiJonai Carrington's photo dump on Instagram - Source: Instagram

Carrington captioned one of the pictures with Smith as "wifey" which is only going to add to the rumors surrounding the couple being engaged. These rumors are set to hit a fever pitch with their on-court reunion.

Their relationship wasn't the only topic of discussion about the couple, as their contrasting fortunes in the league were also a point of interest amongst the WNBA fandom. NaLyssa Smith was having arguably the worst season in her WNBA career, while DiJonai Carrington was establishing herself as one of the best defensive guards in the league in 2024.

NaLyssa Smith recorded her lowest-scoring season in 2024 for the Indiana Fever

While it is true that the trade provides a chance for the couple to be around each other, marking a win in their personal space, NaLyssa Smith probably needed this move the most to reignite her career. The No. 2 pick in 2022 was one of the most exciting prospects in the league, but after the Indiana Fever landed Caitlin Clark, there was a logjam for touches at Indiana, and Smith was the one most affected by it.

Smith has seen her minutes consistently reduced, averaging only 24.8 minutes in the 2024 season, and her scoring also dropped from 15.5 points a game to 10.6 points a game. The former Wade Trophy winner must have felt unfairly treated, and the move to the Wings provides her with a chance to recoup any lost value and possibly take over the Most Improved Player trophy, which currently belongs to her partner, DiJonai Carrington.

NaLyssa Smith cut a frustrated figure at Indiana - Source: Getty

For Carrington, the move represents a chance to take another leap after securing MIP honors in 2024, following a season where she averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals a game. Carrington was also voted as a member of the WNBA's All-Defensive First Team and is a coveted player in the league, who was moved by the Sun amidst a rebuild.

If both players are to find their feet in Dallas and guide the franchise to contender status, it would mark the duo as a true WNBA power couple. NaLyssa Smith certainly believes they look good together, but will their chemistry translate on the court as well?

